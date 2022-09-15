Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County
Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck on Interstate 65 in Butler County. State troopers say 40-year-old Moises Lopez Gutierrez of Houston, Texas, was driving an SUV that left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
wtvy.com
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August.
23-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Thursday to the 6000 block of Woodley Circle on a report of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Dante Gholston dead...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
WSFA
Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
Andalusia Star News
License sought for bar at site of 2018 shooting
The Covington County Commission held a public hearing for the proposed Slinks Nighttown Bar and Grill in the Loango community during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposed bar would be at the same location as the former Soggy Bottom Tavern, the site of a shooting in 2018 that resulted in the death of Zadarious McCaskill.
wdhn.com
The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
Troy Messenger
Pike County drops thriller to Opp at home
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2) lost a thrilling 28-27 Class 3A, Region 2 matchup with the Opp Bobcats (4-1, 4-0) on Friday night. With the two sides trading haymakers for much of the night, Opp held a 20-15 lead with just under seven minutes to play in the game. Pike County’s Ian Foster then dazzled the Brundidge fans by weaving his way through the Opp defense enroute to a 91-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 21-20. Pike County attempted a fake PAT to extend the lead to three but Opp wasn’t fooled.
wtvy.com
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
wtvy.com
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass' finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS. The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on CBS Sunday Morning on September 18.
WSFA
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Andalusia Star News
Businesses land new operations at SARA
McDermott Aviation, LLC and Isolair, Inc. announced Thursday the location of its business operations to the South Alabama Regional Airport in Covington County, bringing about 30 new jobs to the area. McDermott Aviation was established in 1982, beginning operations as an Aerial Application specialist company. Since then, it has grown...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama players answered his challenge: 'All in all, we made some progress'
Nick Saban was frustrated this week that Alabama slipped from its standard of play last week in a one-point win at Texas. But he was happy that the high standard returned on Saturday. But following a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe, Saban saw Bryce Young pass for 3 touchdowns, rush for...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia routs region foe Montgomery Academy, 49-7
Andalusia rolled up 28 points in the first quarter and did not blink for a crucial 49-7 region win at Montgomery Academy in the first meeting between the two teams Friday. J’Marion Burnette scored the first points of the game with a 33-yard touchdown run, but the score stayed 6-0 after a failed PAT. Kameron Weaver then delivered an interception on defense as Burnette added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. Burnette followed with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kolya Barton added the PAT to make the score 21-0. Jack Lathrop threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cedric James Sinkfield for a 28-0 lead.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members
The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia council approves budget, APD roof repairs, library elevator
The Andalusia City Council last week approved a $25.07 million budget for the fiscal year ending 2023, which begins on Oct. 1. Mayor Earl Johnson told council members that city officials took a conservative approach in developing the budget. “We are budging revenue at the current fiscal year’s actual revenue,”...
