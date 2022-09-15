ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Joe Day
2d ago

This idiot gets drunk and kills 2 heroes who have families who lives are destroyed because this idiot is to stupid to not drink and drive gets to walk around free to breath the air in the city of murderly love but the family members of the 2 heroes can’t be with there husbands or fathers. This is why this is most inept democratic idiot district attorney. Krazner is a total disgrace to the legal American citizens who are law abiding citizens. You just can’t fix stupid and this democratic administration is a perfect example of how stupid they are.

Sandra Ivette Vasquez
2d ago

That’s horrible especially for the families of the trooper and the families of the man that was crossing the highway.

Randy
2d ago

So happy she gets to go home and talk with her family ?? What about the families of the people she murdered

PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
CBS News

Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

One person dead following Quarryville standoff

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD seeks man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

READING, Pa. — Reading police are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting in center city over the weekend. Andre Lee Davis is wanted in the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the police said in a news release Thursday.
READING, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison

Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting suspect arrested while livestreaming on social media

READING, Pa. — Police quickly tracked down a shooting suspect thanks to the man's own social media. Roberto Torres-Perez was arrested Wednesday while broadcasting a livestream asking people for money so he could flee the area, the Reading police said Thursday. Investigators were tipped off about the livestream after...
READING, PA
