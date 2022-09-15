ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Prairie Village, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Prairie Village, KS
Society
moneytalksnews.com

6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $250,000

Congratulations! You’ve worked hard all your life, and your savings are finally starting to show it. Now, ever so subtly, your priorities are beginning to shift from making money to making sure you’re not going to lose your money. Here are a few things to think about. And...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stress#Food Prices#Vegan#Dairy#Mac And Cheese#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Business Personal Finance#America Reports#Sturgeons
msn.com

9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation

For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time with friends and family (57%) or pursue a new hobby (48%). But budgeting for travel in retirement is becoming increasingly difficult. "With inflation, achieving this goal in the near term may seem impossible right now," said Shannon Raisor, senior team lead of customer support at Wise. "But (by) taking a few key steps to manage their money, retirees can have the adventure of a lifetime without the financial burden." Here's how retirees can travel throughout their golden years without blowing their fixed budgets.
BUSINESS
DVM 360

Survey shows rising costs for pet owners due to inflation

LendingTree conducts survey of over 1,000 pet owners on financial costs and expenses. LendingTree defined generations as the following ages in 2022:. LendingTree, an online marketplace focused on helping consumers with financial decisions, surveyed pet owners about their pet expenses, the financial sacrifices they have made for them, and pet-related debts they have. This was an online survey of 1,017 U.S. pet owners, ages 18 to 76, from August 12-18, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. According to LendingTree, all responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.1.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheStreet

Financial Decisions Retirees Regret - Big Time

Life really isn’t fair. You’d think that by retirement age, the days (or more likely nights) of indulging in life regrets would wither away, along with other annoyances like smartphone alarm clocks and 4 p.m. Zoom meetings. When it comes to financial decisions made in retirement, that really...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy