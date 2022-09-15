Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
How To Keep Household Costs in Check During Times of Inflation
Women often do the lion's share of shopping for the household. A 2021 CivicScience survey found that 70% of women make all or most of the household/children's purchases for their homes. With this...
Suze Orman Changed Her Mind on Emergency Savings. You Should, Too?
You may need a larger safety net than you think. The pandemic was a wakeup call for a lot of people. In light of the economic crisis it spurred, you may want to rethink your approach to emergency savings. Suze Orman now recommends having money to cover at least eight...
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
Thinking of Putting Your Emergency Savings in Stocks? Why Suze Orman Says That's a Big 'No'
It's important to find the right home for your emergency cash reserves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moneytalksnews.com
6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $250,000
Congratulations! You’ve worked hard all your life, and your savings are finally starting to show it. Now, ever so subtly, your priorities are beginning to shift from making money to making sure you’re not going to lose your money. Here are a few things to think about. And...
Mum says she eats one meal a day so her children don't starve amid cost of living crisis
A working mum struggling to navigate the cost of living crisis has revealed that she's limited herself to just one meal a day. With inflation at its highest rate in 40 years, Helen Somers, 52, said she's struggling so much that she can't afford a cheese omelette dinner. Lincolnshire Live...
Opinion: Make Living with Your Parents Work—It Will Save You So Much Money!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Dear Penny: My boyfriend’s parents spend recklessly, but he still sends money
Both me and my boyfriend are college students abroad. We both earned scholarships. We make good money doing freelancing jobs online. He saves his for graduate school. I save mine for traveling. My family is better off than his financially. Mine wants to pay for my grad school, and they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Single workers, families, retirees: How much cash you need in an emergency fund at every career stage, according to advisors
If you’re feeling unsteady amid stock market volatility, high inflation and rising interest rates, you may wonder how much cash you really need to have handy. Experts may suggest three months, six months or one year of expenses, depending on your situation. If you're feeling unsteady amid stock market...
Inflation Hitting You Hard? Whatever You Do, Don't Make This Mistake
This common strategy will seriously cost you in the long run. It's best not to borrow money if you can avoid it. If you borrow money right now, make sure to pay attention to the loan's APR and repayment terms. Paying the bills is never fun, but it's been extra...
msn.com
9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation
For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time with friends and family (57%) or pursue a new hobby (48%). But budgeting for travel in retirement is becoming increasingly difficult. "With inflation, achieving this goal in the near term may seem impossible right now," said Shannon Raisor, senior team lead of customer support at Wise. "But (by) taking a few key steps to manage their money, retirees can have the adventure of a lifetime without the financial burden." Here's how retirees can travel throughout their golden years without blowing their fixed budgets.
DVM 360
Survey shows rising costs for pet owners due to inflation
LendingTree conducts survey of over 1,000 pet owners on financial costs and expenses. LendingTree defined generations as the following ages in 2022:. LendingTree, an online marketplace focused on helping consumers with financial decisions, surveyed pet owners about their pet expenses, the financial sacrifices they have made for them, and pet-related debts they have. This was an online survey of 1,017 U.S. pet owners, ages 18 to 76, from August 12-18, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. According to LendingTree, all responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.1.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Financial Decisions Retirees Regret - Big Time
Life really isn’t fair. You’d think that by retirement age, the days (or more likely nights) of indulging in life regrets would wither away, along with other annoyances like smartphone alarm clocks and 4 p.m. Zoom meetings. When it comes to financial decisions made in retirement, that really...
Working in Retirement: 5 Ways To Turn Your Passions Into Extra Income
Many workers dream of retirement as the time to stop working and enjoy a life of leisure. But others view retirement as the time they can finally choose what they want to do and explore their...
Opinion: Paying Off Debt Can Help With Depression and Anxiety
Debt is a funny thing. It doesn’t start out right away. It slowly creeps up when you aren’t paying attention and one day you look at your bank account and realize that you are drowning.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0