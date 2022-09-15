Read full article on original website
Riot shows off footage of new ChronoVoid skin line in VALORANT
ChronoVoid, a new skin collection coming to VALORANT, was displayed today. The skin line will bring new skins for the Phantom, Vandal, Sheriff, Judge, and Melee. The ChronoVoid bundle will include said skins and a ChronoVoid card, a ChronoVoid spray, and a ChronoVoid gun buddy. The thematic goals for Chronovoid are magic-tech, futuristic, spherical, and elegant, according to Riot.
Brie Larson confirmed as Paradigm in Fortnite Paradise’s cinematic
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of dollars of revenue every season from the battle pass and cosmetic sales. Because of this, Epic Games is able to afford some of the top talents in the industry, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as The Foundation and now Brie Larson as The Paradigm.
When does the Worlds 2022 song release?
Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?
Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?
Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
MTG Forces of the Imperium Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
The Imperium of Man is one of the four Warhammer 40,000 factions included in the Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering crossover. Four Commander preconstructed decks are released on Oct. 7, bringing the grimdark world of Warhammer to Magic. Each deck contains new cards and reprints filled to the brim with Warhammer flavor.
Where to find Keys in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, drawing in millions of players every month. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games is constantly adding new content to keep players engaged. As with every new season, Epic has added a lot of content...
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
GTA 6 leaks reveal return to Vice City
One of the biggest gaming leaks of all time in regards is fittingly about one of the biggest anticipated releases ever, Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games. On the morning of Sept. 18, 2022, fans stumbled across numerous videos of prebuild gameplay and development footage, showing off cars, weapons, characters, features, and (at least part of) the setting.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
Who is Sliker? What to know about the controversial Twitch streamer
While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite
Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
Where to find extra Thumper parts in Kahl’s Junk Run mission in Warframe
Warframe has been teasing the showdown between Kahl-175 and a Tusk Thumper since the announcement of Veilbreaker at Tennocon 2022, and players can finally fight off a Thumper as Kahl (with a little help from his Grineer brothers). But you won’t just destroy Thumpers in his Junk Run mission: you’ll also help Chipper rebuild one.
Where to find (and dig up) the Scientist’s research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
One of the latest quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four tasks players with finding and digging up the Scientist’s stolen research notes. You’re going to need those notes if you want to help Jones and AMIE figure out just what’s going on around the island this season.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
Chronicle, Redgar, Jady, and Gray leave VALORANT team M3C
Russian VALORANT players Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev, Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov, and Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, as well as coach Denis “Gray” Danilyuk, have departed M3C, the squad that used to compete under the Gambit banner until Riot Games sanctioned Russian organizations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
