Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies search for missing and endangered 32-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in Pensacola early Saturday morning. According to deputies, 32-year-old Daquia Marshey Daniels was seen around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of St. Patrick Ave. Deputies say she was last seen...
WEAR
Man wanted for questioning in Oakwood Terrace Apartments homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted for questioning only in Wednesday's homicide at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County. The sheriff's office is trying to locate 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620. The shooting happened...
Chick-fil-A employee honored for saving mother, child from carjacking suspect
Thomas "Mykel" Gordon started his shift at Chick-fil-A like any normal Wednesday – the 26-year-old from Florida had no idea his decisive action later that day was about to go viral.
getthecoast.com
Chick-fil-A employee honored by Okaloosa Sheriff for his heroic actions in a would-be carjacking
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A to honor employee Mykel Gordon for his heroic actions that put a stop to a would-be carjacking the previous day. “What we say a lot of times is service is in our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
WEAR
Police investigating theft at Dillard's in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a theft incident at Dillard's in Pensacola. Pensacola Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store in Cordova Mall when two males walked in to the sunglasses area and began taking items. According to police, the two males were able to...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for 23-year-old Niceville man
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies are searching for a missing 23-year-old Niceville man Thursday. Thomas Murphey, 23, was last seen Monday at his home on Hidden Lakes Drive. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Murphey left all of his belongings at the residence and did not show up...
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs men accused of home burglary captured on video
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men from DeFuniak Springs have been arrested and charged in connection with a home burglary where a leaf blower, cooler, and other items were reportedly removed from the victim’s porch, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced. According to the WCSO,...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
WEAR
Sheriff: Escambia County High School student found with BB gun in backpack
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County High School (Alabama) student was taken into custody Friday after deputies recovered a BB gun in a backpack. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson says deputies searched the student's backpack after reports of a student with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
WEAR
Man dead after possible shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a possible shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. and found a man with a possible gunshot wound to the chest.
Crash involving transit bus in Escambia Co., 1 seriously injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investing after a transit bus crashed in Escambia County, leaving one person seriously injured and several others with minor injuries. The crash happened Thursday, Sept. 15 after an SUV driving along N P Street crashed into an Escambia County transit bus. The SUV struck the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
WEAR
Investigation ongoing into Escambia County man who died in custody of deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is an ongoing investigation into a man's death after he died in the custody of Escambia County deputies back in May. "I want to be transparent," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. Channel 3 hears from the family and examines what records say about the...
newscentermaine.com
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
WEAR
Pensacola woman hospitalized following car accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after getting into a car accident in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11 a.m. on State Road 292 - Sorrento Road and Bauer Road. According to Troopers, the 76-year-old woman was driving west...
Comments / 2