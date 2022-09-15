ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

Man wanted for questioning in Oakwood Terrace Apartments homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted for questioning only in Wednesday's homicide at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County. The sheriff's office is trying to locate 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620. The shooting happened...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police investigating theft at Dillard's in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a theft incident at Dillard's in Pensacola. Pensacola Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store in Cordova Mall when two males walked in to the sunglasses area and began taking items. According to police, the two males were able to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies searching for 23-year-old Niceville man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies are searching for a missing 23-year-old Niceville man Thursday. Thomas Murphey, 23, was last seen Monday at his home on Hidden Lakes Drive. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Murphey left all of his belongings at the residence and did not show up...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
Joshua Hicks
niceville.com

DeFuniak Springs men accused of home burglary captured on video

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men from DeFuniak Springs have been arrested and charged in connection with a home burglary where a leaf blower, cooler, and other items were reportedly removed from the victim’s porch, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced. According to the WCSO,...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Sheriff: Escambia County High School student found with BB gun in backpack

ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County High School (Alabama) student was taken into custody Friday after deputies recovered a BB gun in a backpack. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson says deputies searched the student's backpack after reports of a student with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown,...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
MILTON, FL
