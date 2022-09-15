ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Weather: Expect falling humidity, highs in the mid-80s Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Expect falling humidity Tuesday with sunshine and warm highs in the mid-80s. It will be a clear and comfortable Tuesday night ahead with another warm day on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s. We're rounding out these last days of summer warm, but it will...
DC Weather: Sunny, warm Sunday ahead of cold front later this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Plan for a sunny and warm Sunday across the Mid-Atlantic with afternoon temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will also feel a touch more humid compared to recent days. A very weak weather maker Monday may bring a few showers to the mountains,...
DC Weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures continue Monday

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out summer this week quite warm, but it will certainly feel autumnal by Friday. Highs Monday afternoon will approach the upper 80s in most neighborhoods. Also on Monday, a very weak weather maker may bring a few showers to the mountains, along with a...
Smile! Study finds Maryland is the second-happiest state in the U.S.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the financial-advice website WalletHub found that Maryland is the second-happiest state in the United States. Only sun-soaked Hawaii beat Maryland for the top spot. WalletHub measured states in several areas - "Emotional & Physical Well-being", "Work Environment," and "Community & Environment." WalletHub...
7News I-Team probe sparks DC Dept. of Transportation ethics investigation

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. ethics investigators are looking into a multi-million dollar government contract meant to improve traffic safety. Public records show the private company contracted is co-owned by an official working in D.C.’s Department of Transportation (DDOT). The probe began after the 7News I-Team began questioning the...
Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
