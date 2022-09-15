Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Expect falling humidity, highs in the mid-80s Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Expect falling humidity Tuesday with sunshine and warm highs in the mid-80s. It will be a clear and comfortable Tuesday night ahead with another warm day on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s. We're rounding out these last days of summer warm, but it will...
DC Weather: Sunny, warm Sunday ahead of cold front later this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Plan for a sunny and warm Sunday across the Mid-Atlantic with afternoon temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will also feel a touch more humid compared to recent days. A very weak weather maker Monday may bring a few showers to the mountains,...
DC Weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures continue Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out summer this week quite warm, but it will certainly feel autumnal by Friday. Highs Monday afternoon will approach the upper 80s in most neighborhoods. Also on Monday, a very weak weather maker may bring a few showers to the mountains, along with a...
Maryland Task Force 1's flight to Puerto Rico delayed due to bad weather, pilot staffing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — First responders are trained to help those in need. So, imagine the frustration felt by Maryland Task Force 1, which is stranded at BWI Airport. The 35-person team's federally-chartered flight to Puerto Rico has been canceled for two days straight. "We're hopeful that we'll...
Smile! Study finds Maryland is the second-happiest state in the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the financial-advice website WalletHub found that Maryland is the second-happiest state in the United States. Only sun-soaked Hawaii beat Maryland for the top spot. WalletHub measured states in several areas - "Emotional & Physical Well-being", "Work Environment," and "Community & Environment." WalletHub...
SEE IT: Maryland Task Force 1 heads to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona recovery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Emergency response members with Maryland Task Force 1 hopped on a plane and took to the skies Tuesday to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery from Hurricane Fiona. This trip comes after a series of delays due to bad weather and pilot staffing...
New York state pledges support to Puerto Rico after devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — In the wake of devastating flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Police to send 50 troopers to assist with keeping residents safe, with 50 additional troopers being deployed in the coming weeks.
Florida man arrested in relation to 2006 Frederick County "gypsy rose" cold-case homicide
PIKESVILLE, Md. — On Monday, Maryland State Police charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman in Frederick County. The person being identified is 64-year-old Garry Artman, of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault according to Md. State Police.
7News I-Team probe sparks DC Dept. of Transportation ethics investigation
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. ethics investigators are looking into a multi-million dollar government contract meant to improve traffic safety. Public records show the private company contracted is co-owned by an official working in D.C.’s Department of Transportation (DDOT). The probe began after the 7News I-Team began questioning the...
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting faces new charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man who police said fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Va. in June will face trial after a Fairfax County grand jury approved seven charges against him on Monday including two new ones - brandishing a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.
Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
7News Investigates: Is the DC Mayor's office breaking one of its own laws?
Despite rising violent crime in the District of Columbia, the 7News I-Team reveals how the D.C. government is breaking one of the very laws it created to help prevent crime. A disturbing audit finds that key elements of a mandate to prevent violence and reduce crime have been ignored for years.
