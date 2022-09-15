Read full article on original website
Ramsey Lewis, legendary pianist and composer, dead at 87
Lewis, a three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer who led the crossover of jazz in the 1960s, died at his Chicago home. Ramsey Lewis, the accomplished pianist and composer, has died at age 87. The three-time Grammy Award-winner helped usher instrumental jazz into the mainstream in the 1960s, thanks to songs like “The ‘In’ Crowd” cracking the Billboard pop charts.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
George Harrison Wrote a Song About Eric Clapton’s Dog
George Harrison wrote a song about his long-time friend, Eric Clapton's dog.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Lee Fields returns with classic soul feel on "Forever"
Legendary soul singer Lee Fields has shared his new single, “Forever,” available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. “Forever” marks the latest single from Fields’ first new album in three years and full-length Daptone Records debut, Sentimental Fool, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28.
Brian Wilson ‘Loved’ Hearing That Frank Sinatra Got Sick Before Performances
Brian Wilson discussed his admiration for Frank Sinatra with the release, 'I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir.' Here's what we know about this Beach Boy.
55 Years Ago: The Beatles Begin Filming ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
By the second half of the '60s, the Beatles had already made two films full of comical escapades and quick-witted mischief. Both 1964's A Hard Day's Night and 1965's Help! had been well received by fans and critics, but the same could not be said for the band's third foray into the world of filmmaking, 1967's Magical Mystery Tour.
George Harrison Broke in Through Phil Spector’s Hotel Room Window to Get Him to Come Into the Recording Studio, but That’s Not All He Dealt With
George Harrison didn't have the best time working with Phil Spector. He once had to climb in through Spector's hotel room window to get him to come to the studio.
Panic! At the Disco’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Is an Audacious Classic-Rock Throwback…With a Heart!
Ever since he was a hypersyllabic, top-hat-clad emo-pop upstart in the mid-2000s, Brendon Urie has always been about the grand gesture. His project Panic! At the Disco, which began as a band with his childhood friends and has evolved into a solo venture, has trafficked in big moves, whether it’s following up TRL success with knotty baroque pop as it did on 2008’s Pretty. Odd. or covering Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in concert. Despite the of-the-moment trappings of Panic! songs like the speedy 2006 breakthrough single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and the relentlessly peppy 2018 cut “High Hopes”—not to mention...
Why I ❤️ Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell, by Geoff Tate
Operation: Mindcrime and former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate pays homage to Ronnie James Dio's Black Sabbath debut, Heaven And Hell
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
Why People Mistakenly Think Miranda Lambert Is Related to Frank Sinatra
There's a simple reason why some people believe Miranda Lambert is related to Frank Sinatra.
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
The Who's Quadrophenia: It's prog Jim, but not as we know it...
"We're closer to prog rock than, say, Led Zeppelin," Pete Townshend once said. Ben Myers reckons he was spot on when it comes to Quadrophenia
Paul McCartney Once Explained the Inspiration for The Beatles’ ‘Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?’
Paul McCartney said he was asking a question when he wrote The Beatles' "Why Don't We Do It in the Road?" for 'The White Album.'
The story of 1966, the year that built rock
Before 1966, the blues was tired, worn out and unsexy. But then Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Jimi Hendrix created the modern guitar hero too. 1966 was the year the guitar hero was born. It was the year that Eric Clapton, aged 21, recorded the landmark Beano Album with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and then walked away to form Cream; the year that Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, both aged 22, ended up smashing guitars and bashing through sonic barriers together in The Yardbirds; the year that marked the arrival of 19-year-old wunderkind Peter Green and a game-changing 24-year-old named Jimi Hendrix. It was, in short, the year when a new generation of guitar giants transformed the American deep blues songbook into a new strand of rock music.
