Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Café Mamo in Grand Rapids serves American farm to table food and wine from all over the world
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michael Goessman and Summer Knoop dreamed of opening their restaurant on their first date. The couple, who met in Montana while working at a hotel together, bonded over the idea. It didn’t take long for their connection to grow and take them to restaurants across the world.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s The Us Cafe serves up ‘some of the tastiest comfort food’
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Vintage Store Started by College Besties, Second Vibess, Receives $20K to Support Local Grand Rapids Shop
I have wanted to mention this business for a while now. Back in August, I had the pleasure of attending this business' storefront grand opening. I bought one of my favorite pairs of pants from this store. Only one month later, Second Vibess is continuing to show why this business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upgrades Coming to Grand Rapids’ Dog Park, Including Play Area with Recycled Fallen Trees
We've seen TONS of improvements to city parks recently, thanks to a voter-approved parks pools and playgrounds millage passed in 2019. The latest park to get upgraded is Hillcrest Dog Park in northeast Grand Rapids. Hillcrest Dog Park is located at 250 Fuller Ave NE. According to the City of...
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
ArtPrize Entry Doubles As Disc Golf Course at John Ball Zoo
ArtPrize 2022 has kicked off and there is SO much fantastic art to check out all over Grand Rapids. The "urban art adventure unlike any other" runs Sept. 15 through October 2, 2022. Artists come from all around the world to showcase their artwork at bars, parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Azpira Place of Breton in Kentwood, Michigan
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Azpira Place of Breton, a seniors housing community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Kentwood. The community was built in 2001 and features 67 assisted living and 12 memory care units. The seller acquired the property...
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters
There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
The Best Attractions To Take Out of Town Visitors to in West Michigan [Ranked]
Who doesn't love when family and friends come to visit?. This past weekend, my mother took a trip from Washington, D.C., to visit me since I have settled officially in Grand Rapids. Since she only had a few days here, a lot of things I wanted to do with her...
Popular True Crime Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Features Case of Grand Rapids’ Shakara Carter on Latest Episode
Warning: Not safe for work and not suitable for some younger readers. Please check trigger warnings before reading. I am a proud Crime Junkie. According to the official Crime Junkie Podcast website,. "Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to giving you a fix. Every Monday, Ashley Flowers...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival returns with cultural marketplace, auction
GRAND RAPIDS - The community is encouraged to attend the Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival downtown on Saturday and enjoy a variety of food, artisans and entertainment. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. Studio Park...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0