Watertown, NY

informnny.com

New leadership means new strategies for Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New leadership means new strategies for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. With Major General Gregory Anderson now in command of the Division, many are wondering what will change. Following the Change of Command Ceremony on September 9, Anderson explained his strategy and...
FORT DRUM, NY
Oswego County Today

State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego

OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
ROME, NY
Watertown, NY
Education
City
Watertown, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

COVID booster clinics in Central New York

(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County:  A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Pope receives abuse coverup allegations sent by Ogdensburg’s bishop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Documents sent from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg to the Vatican have reached the pope. That’s according to John Bellocchio, a nationally known advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Bellochio is accusing Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, of covering up...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Hot 99.1

Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants

Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
informnny.com

Verona High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15. According to the Sherriff, around 12 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
Syracuse.com

CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say

Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
informnny.com

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDirt week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.”. However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super Dirt week, quite the operation takes place. Executive...
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Strong thunderstorms heading towards Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Special weather statements have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. According to the National Weather Service, a line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson and northwestern Lewis counties through the early evening on Wednesday. The NWS said that a doppler radar tracked...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
LISBON, NY

