informnny.com
New leadership means new strategies for Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New leadership means new strategies for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. With Major General Gregory Anderson now in command of the Division, many are wondering what will change. Following the Change of Command Ceremony on September 9, Anderson explained his strategy and...
12 Trainees Take Part In Menter Ambulance EMT Academy
FULTON, NY — Menter Ambulance ushers in a new class of 12 trainees for the sixth EMT Academy held at the Menter Ambulance Training Facility in Fulton, New York, running from September 12, 2022 with a NYS Practical Examination scheduled for November 16, 2022. For two years, Menter Ambulance,...
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
WKTV
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
wwnytv.com
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefront
OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community. The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
wwnytv.com
Pope receives abuse coverup allegations sent by Ogdensburg’s bishop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Documents sent from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg to the Vatican have reached the pope. That’s according to John Bellocchio, a nationally known advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Bellochio is accusing Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, of covering up...
informnny.com
Watertown Farm & Craft Market: Sterling Roots Jewelry
ABC50 and the Watertown Farm & Craft Market are highlighting vendors at the local market through the summer season. Check out Sterling Roots and visit the Watertown Farm & Craft Market each Wednesday through October 5.
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
Residents frustrated with low waters on St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water levels are again a conversation on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Instead of devastating floods, in 2022, the conversation is the exact opposite. A dry summer, with little precipitation, has led to low water levels on both the Lake and River, which has caused frustration throughout these […]
informnny.com
Verona High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15. According to the Sherriff, around 12 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
informnny.com
Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDirt week
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.”. However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super Dirt week, quite the operation takes place. Executive...
informnny.com
Strong thunderstorms heading towards Jefferson, Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Special weather statements have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. According to the National Weather Service, a line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson and northwestern Lewis counties through the early evening on Wednesday. The NWS said that a doppler radar tracked...
informnny.com
Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
