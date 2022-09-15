Read full article on original website
Related
Day Out With Thomas event is pulling into Grapevine Vintage Railroad
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 & 14-16. This fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more.
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ntdaily.com
24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend
The Denton County Black Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival this Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The Denton Blues Festival is free to attend and will be held at 700 Oakland St. in Quakertown Park. The festival will kick off with the celebrity...
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
Weir: A one-stop shop for humanity
Although there are numerous services for those in need in North Texas, how does one go about finding the right one for their particular needs? How about a place in which several nonprofits are available at the same location?. Serve Denton is the largest nonprofit center in Denton County and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
This Sanger, TX Ranch With a 180 Degree Lake View Is Your Dream
If you've always wanted to own a ranch in Texas but your spouse wants to live with lake front views this property in Sanger, Texas combines the best of both worlds. Sanger, Texas is located north of Denton and this amazing piece of land sits perfectly so you can see miles and miles of Lake Ray Roberts. It's difficult to find a property for sale that can be called perfect but this might be as close as you can get.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
fwtx.com
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
The Little Gym and Snapology in Flower Mound offer exercise and learning for kids
The Little Gym, an enrichment and physical development center for children, and Snapology, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) franchise, will open of its first-ever joint discovery center and gym in Flower Mound this Saturday. Located at 5801 Long Prairie Road #380, the new play center provides enrichment...
Foodie Friday: Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar
We are so happy to see the old Yellow Rose spot in Parker Square back in action thanks to new restaurant Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar. You may recognize the owners as the original owners of The Table back in the day and they have brought their passion and experience with restaurants to their latest endeavor here in Flower Mound.
Denton County consumers on hook for debt incurred during Winter Storm Uri
CoServ Electric customers will be paying back the debt that was incurred during February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri for a long time. The average residential customer will see an increase of about $7.70 per month starting in January, according to the Denton County electric co-op. During Winter Storm Uri,...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0