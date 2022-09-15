Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
KTAR.com
Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car
PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Bell Road on Sept. 9, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.
AZFamily
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
Phoenix police rescue injured Peregrine falcon found while responding to call
PHOENIX — A report about a suspicious vehicle isn't anything out of the ordinary for two Phoenix police officers. But on one particular call, there was something unusual that would capture their attention. Sitting in a gutter of a Phoenix street appeared to be an injured Peregrine falcon. The...
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
Guns, drugs, ammo found in Phoenix group home days before resident fatally shot
PHOENIX — A rifle, guns converted into fully automatic weapons, a firearm hidden inside of a teddy bear, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and a blue vial filled with pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl. That's what Phoenix police officers found inside of a room where teenagers in state care are...
ABC 15 News
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
Official: Phoenix group home did not have proper permit
Two weeks after a Phoenix group home shooting, city leaders say the facility was not registered correctly.
L.A. Weekly
Man Arrested after DUI Crash on Loop 202 [Phoenix, AZ]
Driver Arrested after Multi-Vehicle Accident near 52nd. The incident happened on September 14th at around 5:30 a.m. when a driver traveling at high speed crashed into three vehicles before striking a wall and overturning near 52nd. Furthermore, the driver was only identified as a 19-year-old man. Paramedics transported the victim...
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
Criminal goat named Billy in custody, but not before he left mark on MCSO deputy
PHOENIX – They say that if you mess with the bull, you get the horns. Well, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies learned that if you mess with the goat, you might get peed on. It all started when residents of the far West Valley community of Tonopah recently called...
Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road
Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.
AZFamily
Woman shot during break-in at home near Litchfield Park, deputies say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting near Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
1 man, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in west Phoenix Tuesday night. When officers responded to the shooting call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, they found Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the...
