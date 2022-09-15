Homecoming at Fort Hays State University will commence its yearly activities the weekend of Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. What better way to celebrate the season of pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters, and crisp leaves than with FHSU’s favorite fall activities? The fall semester has commenced, the Tigers have kicked off their football season, and FHSU Homecoming is right around the corner with a packed schedule of events. With some events requiring advanced registration, Tiger fans should start mapping out their weekend plans now. Registration for select Homecoming 2022 events closes on Thurs. Sept. 29.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO