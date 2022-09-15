Read full article on original website
Volume One
UWEC’s Literary Magazine Opens Up Submissions
UW-Eau Claire’s bi-annual student-run literary magazine, None Of The Above (NOTA) just opened submissions for its upcoming issue on Sept. 12. Open through Oct. 6, the publication accepts an array of creative work, including profiles on musicians, poetry, visual art, and more. Though it continues to be debated what...
Red Letter Grant Recipient to Host Launch Party
Abigail Maxon has spent the last several years honing her studies on hormone cycles, reshaping and crafting her own understanding of the body’s natural patterns down to a simple “roadmap” that can fit into a box – literally. Officially launching on Oct. 23, Maxon’s business Rhythmic Renewal will share its new Bleed Box, a self-care kit for menstruation, in-person for the first time.
Lazy Monk’s Oktoberfest Events Aim to Bring Community Together
Near the Chippewa River sits not just a brewery, but a place where – at least according to its website – “you walk in as strangers, but leave as friends.” Eau Claire’s Lazy Monk is a brewery that encourages you to speak with strangers by eliminating music and secluded tables, and their mission for Oktoberfest has always been to maintain authenticity and build community.
THERE’S A NEW TRUCK IN TOWN: Trash On Trucks
If these new street-style trucks haven’t caught your eye already, a few familiar faces might. Trash On Trucks, a new waste disposal company, was started by four locals who have 25 years of experience right here in the Chippewa Valley. After Eau Claire’s Boxx Sanitation was bought out about...
