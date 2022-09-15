Near the Chippewa River sits not just a brewery, but a place where – at least according to its website – “you walk in as strangers, but leave as friends.” Eau Claire’s Lazy Monk is a brewery that encourages you to speak with strangers by eliminating music and secluded tables, and their mission for Oktoberfest has always been to maintain authenticity and build community.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO