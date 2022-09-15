ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers

Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#The Eagles#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers#Sporting News#Si Com#Espn#Vikings Eagles#Pft
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
NBC Sports

What will new Eagles’ defensive end bring to the defense?

The first thing that stands out about new Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson is his size. “You’ll see him out there,” Nick Sirianni said. “He is big. He is a big man.”. That checks out. Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

CLEMSON–The Clemson Tigers' defense looked like a MASH unit at times, as they were without two starters and six total defenders, and lost another in-game (Sheridan Jones). Head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of all of the players after the Tigers' 48-20 win Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy