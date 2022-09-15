Read full article on original website
Jalen Reagor 'doesn't deny there is some revenge on his mind' vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted WR Jalen Reagor two spots ahead of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’re on the same team, and Reagor returns to Philly on Monday night.
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
5 reasons for optimism as Vikings face Eagles in Week 2
The Minnesota Vikings are riding high after beating the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. They were confident, calculated and played a nearly flawless game in getting above .500 for the first time in nearly 1,000 days. As the Vikings roll into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the...
Vikings vs Eagles, Week 1: Who has the edge at each position?
The Minnesota Vikings have their only appearance on Monday Night Football as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the second game of the night kicking off at 7:30 central time on ABC. After both teams beat NFC North foes in week one, they are in a tight matchup with...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Predicting the 6 Vikings inactives for Week 2 vs Eagles
Last week, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any surprises with their inactive list. They prioritized keeping rookies on the sidelines and they only had one player miss the game due to injury. As the Vikings approach Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury report is minimal with only...
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
College football Week 3 heroes and zeroes: Pac-12 up, Auburn down bad
Week 3 of the college football schedule is in the books and with it came its share of upsets and surprises, especially on the West Coast. A pair of Pac-12 teams made a statement in non-conference wins in a step towards rehabilitating the conference's reputation. Who were the big winners and losers ...
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had previously played for the Denver Nuggets.
WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses Toledo win
You have to take the opponent into account, but the Ohio State football team sure looks like a team that is starting to figure things out. After a slower-than-expected start to the 2022 season on the offensive end of the ball, the Buckeyes broke out in a big way on that side of the ball with 77 points and over 750 yards of offense.
FC Dallas, Earthquakes split points after draw
All the scoring came from first-half goals by both teams as visiting FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes settled
What will new Eagles’ defensive end bring to the defense?
The first thing that stands out about new Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson is his size. “You’ll see him out there,” Nick Sirianni said. “He is big. He is a big man.”. That checks out. Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday,...
Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries
CLEMSON–The Clemson Tigers' defense looked like a MASH unit at times, as they were without two starters and six total defenders, and lost another in-game (Sheridan Jones). Head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of all of the players after the Tigers' 48-20 win Saturday night.
Phillies Place Sosa on IL, Recall Muñoz
The Philadelphia Phillies have placed Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL.
