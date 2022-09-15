ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know

By Summer Poole
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMw95_0hx8Ljju00

ALABAMA ( WKRG ) — Deer hunting season in Alabama starts in October, but dates vary across the state. Here are all the hunting season dates for Alabama for the 2022-23 season.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming hunting season, including special youth hunting. The following is a list of all the hunting dates for Zone B, which includes Mobile and Baldwin Counties:

Opelika Police responding to shooting at Chester Avenue and Samford Court
HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Oct. 24 Antlered Bucks Only
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 25 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Zone B includes all of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. It stretches to Dothan and up through parts of Lee County. All the counties in Zone B are listed below:

  • Mobile County
  • Baldwin County
  • Escambia County
  • Washington County
  • Clarke County
  • Monroe County
  • Conecuh County
  • Covington County
  • Choctaw County
  • Wilcox County
  • Butler County
  • Crenshaw County
  • Geneva County
  • Coffee County
  • Dale County
  • Pike County
  • Bullock County
  • Lowndes County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone B:

  • Houston County: just past Dothan
  • Henry County: includes Headland, Shorterville and Abbeville
  • Barbour County: south of Highway 82
  • Russell County: including Rutherford and Hatchechubbee
  • Lee County: south of Opelika
  • Macon County: South of Interstate 85
  • Montgomery County: including the City of Montgomery
  • Dallas County: including Selma
  • Marengo County: including Demopolis
  • Sumter County: south of Highway 80

ZONE A

HUNTING TYPE DATE ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec, 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone A:

  • Hale County
  • Greene County
  • Bibb County
  • Autauga County
  • Chilton County
  • Elmore County
  • Coosa County
  • Tallapoosa County
  • Chambers County
  • Randolph County
  • Clay County
  • Talledega County
  • Shelby County
  • Tuscaloosa County
  • Pickens County
  • Lamar County
  • Fayette County
  • Calhoun County
  • St. Clair County
  • Cherokee County
  • De Kalb County
  • Jackson County
  • Madison County
  • Walker County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone A:

  • Cleburne County: just south of I-20
  • Calhoun County: west of Highway 21
  • Etowah County: east of Highway 11
  • Jefferson County: whole county with the exception of the area between I-65 and I-59
  • Blount County: west of I-65
  • Cullman County: south of Dodge City
  • Winston County: west of Highway 13
  • Franklin County: east of Highway 13
  • Limestone County: north of Tennessee River
  • Marshall County: north of Guntersville Lake
  • Henry County: east of Highway 57
  • Houston County: east of Highway 231

ZONE C

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone C:

  • Blount County: east of I-65
  • Etowah County: west of I-59
  • Cullman County: north of Dodge City
  • Marshall County: south of Guntersville Lake
  • Limestone County: south of the Tennessee River
  • Lawrence County: north of Highway 24
  • Franklin County: between Highway 43 and Highway 85
  • Marion County: northeastern corner
  • Winston County: southeast of Highway 278
  • Jefferson County: between I-65 and I-59
  • St. Clair County: northwest of I-59

ZONE D

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Special Youth Gun Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 5 – Nov. 18 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Nov. 18 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex

Counties included in Zone D:

  • Winston County: between Highway 195 and Highway 41
  • Franklin County: east of Highway 83
  • Limestone County: southwest of Highway 157
  • Cullman County: northwest of Highway 278

ZONE E

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Special Youth Gun Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex

Counties included in Zone E:

  • Russell County: east of Seale
  • Calhoun County: east of Highway 21
  • Cleburne County: north of I-20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVWg9_0hx8Ljju00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Fall fake-out: Could it hit 100 degrees again next week?

Alabama’s “fake fall” is officially over, and the heat is scheduled to make a big, cruel comeback next week. Alabama’s high temperatures will steadily climb through next week. By next Wednesday -- which will be Sept. 21 and the last day of summer -- temperatures could reach the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#North Alabama#Mobile#Baldwin Counties#Opelika Police#Samford Court#Air Rifle
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed

From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
fox8live.com

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
SLIDELL, LA
AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy