ktvo.com
Whiskey and Turkey Festival returns to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Despite the rain, the Whiskey and Turkey Festival returned for the second year in a row drawing people to Kirksville on Saturday. Main Street Kirksville hosted its second annual Whiskey and Turkey Festival right in front of the courthouse in Downtown Kirksville. The event had live...
ktvo.com
ktvo.com
Canteen Alley celebrates 95 years in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Canteen Lunch in the Alley is a longtime Ottumwa staple. The mom-and-pop shop celebrated 95-years in business in the City of Bridges, Saturday. Despite the stormy weather, owner Scott Pierce helped kick off the celebration with live music and an eating contest. Pierce said this...
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
ktvo.com
Kirksville's 'Mascots Marching for Meals' fundraiser a great event to get involved with
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You still have time to register for the fourth "Mascots Marching for Meals" fundraiser. The event will take place at the Adair County Family YMCA in Kirksville on Saturday. It will start at 9 a.m. Participants will have the chance to walk with mascots from Kirksville,...
khqa.com
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
ktvo.com
ktvo.com
Harvey Foster, 80, Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Harvey Foster, age 80, passed away Monday, September 12.2022, at the Boone County Hospital, in Columbia, Missouri. Harvey was born on August 10, 1942, in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of George “Bud” and Frances “Tootie” (Healy) Foster. He was raised in Mapleton, Minnesota and attended the local schools, graduating from the Mapleton High School. Harvey loved farming; growing crops and raising Hereford cattle in the Mapleton area before relocating to Newtown, Missouri in 1979, where he continued to farm raising cattle and row crops. After he retired, he moved to Unionville and later to Green City, both of Missouri. He enjoyed cruising around in his 1965 Ford Galaxy convertible but was most often seen in his side-by-side enjoying a Dr. Pepper. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
ktvo.com
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Richard Shipley, 79, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Richard Howard Shipley was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on January 6, 1943, the son of Basil and Mabel (Colton) Shipley. The family moved to Unionville when Richard was an infant and he was reared in Unionville. Richard graduated from Unionville High School in 1961 and left the next day for Davenport, Iowa. There he met Nellie Dodd, and they were married in Davenport on May 23, 1964. Richard co-owned a Shell service station with his father-in-law but spent 30 years working for Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He returned to Unionville after he retired and soon opened Shipley Quick Lube in 1998. He owned that business until ill health caused him to close after over 20 years and thousands of cars serviced. Richard was an avid bass fisherman participating in Shriner sponsored tournaments all over the Midwest. He once won a Charger Bass boat. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He had played football at UHS and continued to follow the Midgets. Richard lived a full life with joy and optimism. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He never missed a sporting event in which they participated. He loved to take family vacations, especially to Colorado. His family described him as “the best Dad ever” and he was a positive male role model. He had a great appetite for cheesecake, steaks, and Red Lobster. Richard’s jolly attitude was wonderful to be around and left a lasting influence on family and friends.
northwestmoinfo.com
ktvo.com
Brookfield man charged with 5 counts of animal abandonment
BROOKFIELD, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is accused of abandoning five dogs, two of them puppies, without providing them adequate care. Justin Lee Boggs, 23, of Brookfield, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment. Charges were filed on Wednesday. According to court documents, the alleged crimes...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
ktvo.com
2 men accused of attempting to steal catalytic converter in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri men are charged with trying to steal a catalytic converter in Kirksville. According to court documents, the two suspects were caught in the act in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Adrian James Raymer, 33, of Kirksville, and Matthew Blake Lowe, 30, of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
kttn.com
Trucker demolishes big rig in rollover crash east of Kirksville
A truck driver from Kirksville was injured Wednesday in a rollover accident in Adair County four miles east of Kirksville. Sixty-nine-year-old Stephen Cody received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. The Peterbilt truck was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway...
northwestmoinfo.com
ktvo.com
Volunteers join the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa residents took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Thursday. The walk aims to bring awareness and help fundraise money that will go towards Alzheimer's research and support. Brenda Miller was one of the participants that took part in the walk. Miller told KTVO...
kttn.com
kchi.com
Ten New Most Wanted
Several names were added to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted List. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list now includes:. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing of Raytown, wanted for alleged Non-support. 29-year-old Canaan Shane Davis of Blue Springs, wanted for alleged probation violation. 23-year-old Sabrina L Delozier of Kansas...
