ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 4

BellaG
2d ago

My van was stolen about a month ago. Because i knew cops weren't going to drive around looking for it , my husband and i drove 35 miles each direction. We finally found it 2 miles down the road in an apt. complex . witness said , a couple parked it and walked down the street and never came back. Thank God our AC wasn't working hahahahahahahaha it was when we had tempt. above 100 🤭😂😂😂 they took our Bible and singing book from church 🤗🤗 hope they reached the part where it reads thy should not steal and repent . These people want easy Money 💰

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police seek suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries

One is identified as a black male who walks with an inward step, which is commonly called being pigeon toed. Another is a white male with a beard and brown hair. Both suspects can be viewed on video provided by the Arkansas-side police department. On video, the men are clearly...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Cars
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Cars
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy

A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One

On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects

On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#The Tapd Facebook Page
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Animal ordinance goes into effect this week

The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy