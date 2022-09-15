My van was stolen about a month ago. Because i knew cops weren't going to drive around looking for it , my husband and i drove 35 miles each direction. We finally found it 2 miles down the road in an apt. complex . witness said , a couple parked it and walked down the street and never came back. Thank God our AC wasn't working hahahahahahahaha it was when we had tempt. above 100 🤭😂😂😂 they took our Bible and singing book from church 🤗🤗 hope they reached the part where it reads thy should not steal and repent . These people want easy Money 💰
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Quinton Melton Arrested for Theft of Property, Fleeing, Wreckless Driving
Police seek suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
Hempstead County Deputies nab two Texarkana men this morning, one on alleged truck theft, other on felony warrant
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
IN THIS ARTICLE
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
Animal ordinance goes into effect this week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
Arkansas Rockhound discovers 50th diamond of the year; 35,000 found total
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Wags And Woofs, And What To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Crooked Halo And Snakebone Highlight The Weekend Music In Texarkana
23rd Annual Senior Expo Friday Sept 16 And It’s Free
Run ‘Teal’ There’s A Cure 5k September 24 In Texarkana
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 4