How Could Mariners Replace Eugenio Suárez?
On Friday night, the Mariners crashed down to earth with a loss to the Angels. Not only was their play on the field a struggle, they also got a concerning injury to a fixture in their lineup in Eugenio Suárez.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup
The Dodgers lineup finally gets back to full strength with the return of Gavin Lux.
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
FOX Sports
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
FOX Sports
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
FOX Sports
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels
Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on September 16
On September 16 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Root Sports Northwest. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Cal Raleigh receives Friday off
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh will take a break after Curt Casali was announced as Friday's catcher for Robbie Ray. Per Baseball Savant on 230 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 14.8% barrel rate and a...
UW Fans Showed Up in Force, Celebrated by Storming the Field
After two dismal crowds, Husky followers filled the seats and celebrated lustily.
CBS Sports
Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10 The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
