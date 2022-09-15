ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving

Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Grasshopper#The Seattle Mariners#Donorsillo#Bally Sports San Diego
FOX Sports

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Seattle's Cal Raleigh receives Friday off

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh will take a break after Curt Casali was announced as Friday's catcher for Robbie Ray. Per Baseball Savant on 230 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 14.8% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10 The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy