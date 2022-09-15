ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police say man confessed to being a “serial sex offender”

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Oklahoma — The Tulsa Police Department Special Victims Unit says they received five reports of indecent exposure that appeared to be linked together:

  • April 2022 – A woman walking alone with her dog in a midtown neighborhood says someone got her attention by yelling. She told police she turned and saw a man get out of a silver car. She reported the man wasn’t wearing pants and was touching himself. The man then got back into his car and quickly drove away.
  • June 2022 – A woman was jogging alone in her neighborhood in midtown. She told officers a silver car slowly drove by her and she observed the driver touching himself. The suspect drove past her, got out of the car and continued to masturbate before getting back into his car and driving away.
  • July 2022 - A woman was jogging alone in her neighborhood in midtown. As she jogged past a silver car, she told police the man was touching himself while making eye contact with her. The man then drove away.
  • September 2022 - A woman walking alone with her dog in a midtown neighborhood said someone yelling. She turned and saw a man by a silver car with his pants down and touching himself.
  • September 2022 - A woman walking alone with her dog in a midtown neighborhood says someone got her attention by yelling. She turned and observed a man standing by a silver car with his pants down, touching himself.

SVU Detectives were able to recover video of the suspect’s car in the neighborhoods, confirming these incidents were linked. The investigation led to the arrest of Rolando Segovia early Thursday morning.

Segovia confessed he had exposed himself and masturbated in public so women would see him. Segovia confessed he had done this for about a year, and reported doing this three to four times a week. SVU detectives coordinated with surrounding agencies and discovered similar incidents were been reported to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

BAPD detectives are coordinating with TPD SVU on this investigation.

Rolando Segovia was arrested on five counts Indecent Exposure.

Anyone with additional information about these events should call the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.

