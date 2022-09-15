ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 money mistakes to avoid as a Millennial

By Tony Nguyen
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the youngest millennials almost turning 30, now is the time to start building your financial future.

Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services shares four money mistakes millennials make and how to fix them.

“Millennials have faced unique challenges like rising college costs, slow wage growth, working during a recession and experiencing a pandemic,” said Pistole. He said 81% of millennials have said they have had to delay key life milestones because of their student debt, but Pistole believes they can get back on track by avoiding these mistakes:

Mistake #1: Not Using a Spending Plan

  • Using a spending plan will help you stay on track. The goal is to have more money coming in than expenses going out.
Mistake #2: Accumulating Too Much Debt

  • Being debt-free is important because it will only continue to get more expensive as you accumulate more interest.

Mistake #3: Not Prioritizing Savings

  • Saving for retirement when you’re paying down debt may seem hard to do, but it’s critical to make it a priority.

Mistake #4: Forgetting About Healthcare Costs

  • Healthcare will likely be one of the biggest expenses in retirement, and it pays off to purchase long-term care insurance when you’re young.
