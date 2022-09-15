ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
CLOSTER, NJ
CBS News

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here's a list of the locations so far.

Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed the locations of some of the 150 stores it plans on closing as the beleaguered retailer seeks to cut costs and free up cash. The retail chain posted a list of more than 50 locations that will be shuttered, with the stores ranging from Arizona to Washington state. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly 1,000 stores. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
MILFORD, MI
Flanders, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Exclusive Photos: Do You Remember New Jersey’s Echelon Mall?

Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
therealdeal.com

Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M

After a pair of large acquisitions in Los Angeles and South Florida, Longpoint Realty Partners is further cementing its holdings in North Jersey’s hot industrial market. The Boston-based private equity firm bought a pair of warehouses that combine for just under 100,000 square feet in Clifton, New Jersey, from Kessler-Schwartz Associates for $18.5 million, records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
NJ.com

NJ.com

