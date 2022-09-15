Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenSussex County, NJ
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Related
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center
New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here's a list of the locations so far.
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed the locations of some of the 150 stores it plans on closing as the beleaguered retailer seeks to cut costs and free up cash. The retail chain posted a list of more than 50 locations that will be shuttered, with the stores ranging from Arizona to Washington state. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly 1,000 stores. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown set to close
The Middletown store is one of five from New York on the list scheduled to be closed.
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
Exclusive Photos: Do You Remember New Jersey’s Echelon Mall?
Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
therealdeal.com
Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M
After a pair of large acquisitions in Los Angeles and South Florida, Longpoint Realty Partners is further cementing its holdings in North Jersey’s hot industrial market. The Boston-based private equity firm bought a pair of warehouses that combine for just under 100,000 square feet in Clifton, New Jersey, from Kessler-Schwartz Associates for $18.5 million, records show.
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
Did plastic bag ban backfire in N.J.? As unwanted reusable bags pile up, state and stores consider changes
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 9