Letter to the Editor: Last Chance to Save Laguna Beach
The Laguna Resident First ballot initiative is Measure Q. The Laguna Beach Independent reported, “One newly formed political committee funded by the real estate community…has reportedly amassed over $71,000 to defeat Measure Q.”. We need your readers to vote on Nov. 8 and pass Measure Q, the ballot...
Town Crier: Week of 9-16-22
Joelle Pedue hired as new Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Events Manager. Joelle Pedue has joined the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce as the New Marketing and Events Manager. She started on Aug. 8 and has quickly proven to be an asset to the community. “In a short...
South Laguna Community Garden Park gathering this Saturday
South Laguna Community Garden Park volunteers invite the community to join in a gathering of garden friends at the community garden, 31610 Coast Highway, on Sept. 17 from 4:30 p.m. until sunset. Chefs Tiffani Tincher and Ryan “Farmer Leo” Goldsmith will join us again to share their farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres and local brews and wines. Music will be by the Garden Band and Moon Police members Doug Miller, Grace and Ginger Freeman. Attendees can hear the latest Garden Park acquisition news.
Letter to the Editor: City should remove irrigated grass
The City of Laguna Beach could set an example for the entire community by removing substantially all of the irrigated grass at City Hall, Main Beach and Heisler Park. These are very substantial areas. And, they require a lot of water to maintain. The Water Department regularly chides us residents to save water. It seems rather tone-deaf for the City to ask us to save water while it squanders tens of thousands of gallons per year, keeping nonnative grasses watered.
GoFundMe set up for local sushi chef, Yuji Hiraoka
Yuji Hiraoka was a longtime Laguna Beach sushi chef who worked at San Shi Go for 18 to 20 years. He left Laguna a few years ago to work at The Madison Club in La Quinta and was killed in a car accident on his way back from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 6.
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
Best Brunch in San Clemente, CA — 15 Top Places!
Relaxing in San Clemente is the top thing to do for visitors, thanks to its lovely and warm year-round climate, stunning beaches and views, and world-class dining. Indeed, the food scene in this California city is a terrific mix of local seafood recipes and international cuisines that will have any foodie’s mouth water in anticipation.
Trash Castle art sculpture will debut at Huntington Beach Coastal Cleanup Day
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — As tens of thousands of Californians take to the beach with shovels and trash bags Saturday for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, visitors to the Huntington Beach cleanup will be greeted with a trash castle. Created by Marin County artists Richard and Judith Lang and presented as part of the California Department of Transportation’s Stormwater education campaign, the installation is composed of the many pieces of refuse the couple found along the beach.
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
Street Beat: 9-16
Disorderly conduct. James William Avila Ortega, 56, of Colton State, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct relating to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail. Bench warrant. Jamal Ali Alghuleh, 52, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.
‘I feel like I’m less accessible’: Pomona, Scripps students say off-campus housing continues to cause frustration, uncertainty
With the 5Cs still dealing with a housing crisis, students have been placed in off-campus housing for the second year in a row leaving some to figure out how to adjust to life outside their respective colleges’ residential communities. Currently, the colleges use different off-campus complexes to house students....
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
Reform RX Brings the Future of Pilates to Southern California With the Opening of Its First Experiential Location
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Reform RX, the next generation digitally connected Pilates reformer, is set to open a new experiential showroom in Southern California. The studio, in Newport Beach, California, will offer in-person demos of the new state-of-the-art reformer–the first to provide key biometric user feedback–and serve as a studio location to film its contemporary, results-driven workouts with industry-leading celebrity instructors for its digital platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006017/en/ Ready, Set, RX: Reformer Pilates instructor Kourtney McCullough, one of the founding trainers, pictured on Reform RX, the commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer. Visit reformrx.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
Body discovered on Surfside beach
A deceased human body was discovered on Surfside Beach. On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at about 5:50 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a deceased human body which was found along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony located near B Row, Seal Beach. Seal Beach...
Mission Viejo doctor wins visitation with kids amid poison allegations
A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday.
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
