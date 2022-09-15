ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way’s Day of Caring in need of volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The United Way of Pioneer Valley is planning multiple projects for this year’s annual Day of Caring and is looking for volunteers.

Some of the project locations include Stanley Park, Camp Moses, Square One, Camp Shepard, Ronald McDonald House, Westfield Schools, Camp Lewis Perkins, and Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra receives $100K from state

This year’s Day of Caring will be Friday, September 23. Volunteers are needed, both individuals or teams are welcome. For information on the projects and how to sign up go to the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s volunteer portal.

