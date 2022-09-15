Read full article on original website
Constance “Connie” Fausett
With a heavy heart we must share that Constance Fausett, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Connie was truly special in the way that she touched so many lives and lived so selflessly. Constance Gail Fausett was born on...
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. He was born on March 27, 1935, in Madison, the son of Rowe and Esther (Gratz) Sawle. Roscoe graduated from Arena High School in 1953. He married Shirley (Moyer) Sawle...
Gene Roger Beckwith
Gene Roger Beckwith, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1942, to Raymond and Edna (Anderson) Beckwith in Wisconsin. Gene married Helen (Fortman) on November 14, 1964, at Mounds Creek Methodist Church in Mazomanie. Gene worked as...
Esther R. Botting
Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
Mark T. Hellenbrand
Mark T. Hellenbrand, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1963 at home to parents Delmer and Marion (Laufenberg) Hellenbrand. Mark attended Middleton High School and graduated in 1981. After high school Mark attended the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. Mark married Sue Andreas on November...
George Kiehl
George Kiehl, 72, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. George is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Elizabeth (Alex Marshall) Kiehl and Megan (Greg) Donovan; granddaughter, Miriam Marshall; and his three sisters, Donna Glowcheski, Darlene Wozney and Diane Giebel. George...
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Paul David Cleven
MADISON – Paul David Cleven, age 61, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on March 5, 1961, in Madison, the son of Donald Cleven and Maxine (Schuchmann) Cleven. Paul graduated from La Follette High School with the class of 1979. He was a...
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
Patricia M. “Patty” Becker
Patricia M. “Patty” Becker, age 54, of Stoughton, WI, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with her husband by her side. Patty was born on May 18, 1968 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Jerry and Lorraine (Bibby) Evans. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1986 and earned a degree in Apparel Design from U.W. Stout in 1998. Patty and William D. Becker were united in marriage on September 24, 2005 at the First Unitarian Church in Madison. She was employed in Health Information Management at SSM Health for the past 23 years. Patty was a talented designer and seamstress who had a passion for making historical clothing and beautiful quilts that she gifted to her family. She enjoyed sewing costumes for the Stoughton Village Players (SVP). She and Will had a love of nature that took them to several state and county parks as well as various camping trips. She was also a Milwaukee Brewer fan and an avid board, video, and tabletop gamer.
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
David G. Sutter
David G. Sutter, age 84, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Blue Mounds, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Lund) Sutter. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 2 years.
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Patricia Jacobson
Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
Arlene Joan Patzer
Arlene Joan (Bender) Patzer, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Arlene was born on June 6, 1932, the daughter of Delbert B. Bender, Sr. and Susan G. (Paulson) Bender. She graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1950. Arlene eloped after graduation and married John T. Patzer in Iowa on their way to Oregon. Arlene was initially a domestic goddess, then worked at J.C. Penney and other jobs, and finally worked 27 years for the State of Wisconsin, retiring as a supervisor in Equal Rights and Labor Standards.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
