Patricia M. “Patty” Becker, age 54, of Stoughton, WI, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with her husband by her side. Patty was born on May 18, 1968 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Jerry and Lorraine (Bibby) Evans. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1986 and earned a degree in Apparel Design from U.W. Stout in 1998. Patty and William D. Becker were united in marriage on September 24, 2005 at the First Unitarian Church in Madison. She was employed in Health Information Management at SSM Health for the past 23 years. Patty was a talented designer and seamstress who had a passion for making historical clothing and beautiful quilts that she gifted to her family. She enjoyed sewing costumes for the Stoughton Village Players (SVP). She and Will had a love of nature that took them to several state and county parks as well as various camping trips. She was also a Milwaukee Brewer fan and an avid board, video, and tabletop gamer.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO