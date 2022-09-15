Read full article on original website
KTVL
Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed
MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival makes cuts for 2023 season, amid declining attendance linked to pandemic, wildfires
In another sign of how the pandemic continues to impact arts organizations that rely on live performance, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has announced the 2023 season will feature fewer plays, a shorter season, and fewer performances. “Attendance has not been what it was, pre-pandemic,” said David Schmitz, executive director of...
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
KTVL
Rogue Valley community to honor the life of legendary educator, child-support advocate
CENTRAL POINT — Friends, family, clients, colleagues and children will celebrate the life of a long-time resident of the Rogue Valley and leader in advocating for children. The service for Mary-Curtis Gramley will be held at Hanley Farm this Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00. Gramley taught at SOU for...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
pnwag.net
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
actionnewsnow.com
Women killed in Mill Fire identified
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in the Mill Fire. Deputies say 65-year-old Lorenza Glover, and 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, both of Weed, died, the sheriff's office says. Their bodies were found in Weed. The fire broke out on...
KTVL
ASK 10: What's being built at the intersection of Merlin Road and Monument Drive?
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — News10 viewer Steve M. wrote in asking, "What is going to be built at the large cleared land at the intersection of merlin road and monument drive I5 exit 61?" Thanks for asking, Steve!. According to Josephine County Property Data mapping, this tax lot is zoned...
kpic
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
Mount Shasta Herald
Planning a day at the 2022 Montague Balloon Festival? Here's what you need to know
Yes, look up. The Siskiyou skies will be colorful next weekend with the coming of nearly a dozen hot air balloon floating on the horizon. The (mostly) annual Montague Balloon Fest returns Sept. 23-25. unfolding in numerous sites across downtown Montague. “The event has been running for almost 25 years,...
KDRV
MPD seeking arrest after hoax report of shooter at South Medford High school
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree
A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
kezi.com
Man faces manslaughter charges following fatal crash near Riddle in August
