ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed

MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Education
Ashland, OR
Society
City
Medford, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Ashland, OR
Education
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Medford, OR
Society
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
pnwag.net

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Anderson
Person
Rebecca Walker
KTVL

Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County

Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Women killed in Mill Fire identified

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in the Mill Fire. Deputies say 65-year-old Lorenza Glover, and 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, both of Weed, died, the sheriff's office says. Their bodies were found in Weed. The fire broke out on...
WEED, CA
kpic

Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Bedrock#Charity#Sou#Lithia Motors
Klamath Alerts

MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM

The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

MPD seeking arrest after hoax report of shooter at South Medford High school

MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.
MEDFORD, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree

A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
YREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Charities
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana

WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
WOLF CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
RIDDLE, OR
kezi.com

Man faces manslaughter charges following fatal crash near Riddle in August

DOUGLAS, Ore.- An arrest has been made in a crash that killed three people in August. The crash happened in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16th, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths.
RIDDLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy