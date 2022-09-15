Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?
As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
NBC Sports
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
FOX Sports
New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Which Patriots WR is Bill Belichick Praising Despite Loss to Dolphins?
The Pats wideout continues to improve each year.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
