Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Esther R. Botting
Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
Channel 3000
June Miller
FALL RIVER — June J. Miller, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare Center, Fitchburg. A private family celebration of life will be held. A complete obituary is pending. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Channel 3000
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
Channel 3000
Constance “Connie” Fausett
With a heavy heart we must share that Constance Fausett, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Connie was truly special in the way that she touched so many lives and lived so selflessly. Constance Gail Fausett was born on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Channel 3000
Paul David Cleven
MADISON – Paul David Cleven, age 61, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on March 5, 1961, in Madison, the son of Donald Cleven and Maxine (Schuchmann) Cleven. Paul graduated from La Follette High School with the class of 1979. He was a...
Channel 3000
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen has reached eternal rest and peace on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born in Madison and lived his entire life in the Mad city. Willy is survived by his parents, Tom (Jean) Boehnen and Rick Neuenschwander; along with his siblings, Tommy (Dora) Boehnen, Rachel (Jeff) Blum, Paul (Amy) Schneider. He is loved and missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Willy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Neuenschwander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Channel 3000
Lodi remains undefeated, beats Edgewood 23-7
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
WATCH: Badger Honor Flight ready for takeoff this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Brian Ziegler from the Badger Honor Flight joins Live at Four to preview this weekend’s trip to the nation’s capital for 87 Wisconsin veterans. Well-wishers can help welcome the veterans home at the Dane County Regional Airport Saturday night. The flight is scheduled to return at 9:15; Badger Honor Flight recommends people show up an hour early to get in place.
Channel 3000
Patricia Jacobson
Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT...
Channel 3000
Arlene Joan Patzer
Arlene Joan (Bender) Patzer, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Arlene was born on June 6, 1932, the daughter of Delbert B. Bender, Sr. and Susan G. (Paulson) Bender. She graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1950. Arlene eloped after graduation and married John T. Patzer in Iowa on their way to Oregon. Arlene was initially a domestic goddess, then worked at J.C. Penney and other jobs, and finally worked 27 years for the State of Wisconsin, retiring as a supervisor in Equal Rights and Labor Standards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Mark T. Hellenbrand
Mark T. Hellenbrand, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1963 at home to parents Delmer and Marion (Laufenberg) Hellenbrand. Mark attended Middleton High School and graduated in 1981. After high school Mark attended the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. Mark married Sue Andreas on November...
Channel 3000
Gene Roger Beckwith
Gene Roger Beckwith, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1942, to Raymond and Edna (Anderson) Beckwith in Wisconsin. Gene married Helen (Fortman) on November 14, 1964, at Mounds Creek Methodist Church in Mazomanie. Gene worked as...
Channel 3000
Middleton knocks off ranked, undefeated Madison Memorial
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Order the October Issue: Madison Ghosts
Have you ever seen one of Camp Wandawega’s ghosts, “Johnny Sweetheart” or Father B? What about the mischievous ghost named Elizabeth at Dino’s Bar & Grill? Ever catch a glimpse of the man who haunts the Joseph J. Stoner House? According to local legend, the Madison area is home to more than a few ghostly personalities. In the October issue, we feature nine of them, plus three other haunted spots.
Channel 3000
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
Channel 3000
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Channel 3000
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
Channel 3000
Jo Ann Hobbs
Jo Ann Hobbs, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of William “Bill” and Neva (Bitney) Miller. Jo was a 1963 graduate of Central High School in Madison. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in Library Science from the UW-Madison. Jo went on to work for the State of Wisconsin Justice Department until her retirement. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she and her partner, Michael shared many years of faith. Together, Jo and Michael spent time volunteering for Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. Jo enjoyed cooking and loved to try new recipes, which resulted in teaching Michael to cook as well. Jo will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person with a great sense of humor.
Comments / 0