Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Historical Society announces Ghost Tour
SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:45 p.m., at the Tri-County Board Office, 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford...
Daily Advocate
MV-MVCTC FFA hosts 53rd snnual Fall Fair
UNION CITY — This year, the Mississinawa Valley – MVCTC FFA chapter will be having its 53rd annual Fall Fair on Oct. 6. The Fall Fair dinner includes deliciously cooked chicken or ham, applesauce, a roll, a baked potato, Mrs. Wick’s pie, and the famous orange drink. All of the members work really hard to prepare this amazing meal. They are charging $10 a meal.
Preble County Pork Festival returns this weekend after originally being cancelled
EATON — Pork lovers unite, the big weekend is finally here!. The Preble County Pork Festival is coming to Preble County Fairgrounds this weekend after originally being cancelled due to rising costs. Festival goers can experience all things pork, live music, pig races, cooking demos, a beer and wine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Parks invites you to Prairie Days
Darke County Parks’ staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for Prairie Days and are excited to invite you to come enjoy the fun on September 24th and 25th!. Apple butter cooking over the fire; pioneers in and around the Log House; vendors displaying their wares; tall-tales being spun; crafts to make, games to play, and don’t forget tasty food to eat! This is THE event for Darke County Parks, you don’t want to miss it! Each year, this Free Family Event brings in 4,000 people to Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners week of Sept. 5
JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Clair Rammel.
dayton.com
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyso.org
Airwaves - The Ohio Players get funky on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1975
Dayton, Ohio’s own (legendary) Ohio Players made plenty of television appearances in the 1970’s, their heyday. Below is a video of a great live performance on an also legendary (to pop culture nerds like me) ‘70s’ based television show, The Midnight Special. As you can see in the clip, the seriously legendary Wolfman Jack introduces the group…he was the show’s announcer and occasional host. Now, this YouTube video of the Players states that the show aired in 1974. But, in doing research, it’s apparent that this vid originally aired in 1975. YouTube can give you headaches if you are a content creator. Anyhoo, enjoy this, once again, live performance (this is important because most television shows featuring musicians had them lip sync to pre-recorded tracks) of the Playas singing Skin Tight.
Daily Advocate
Versailles Village Council discusses memorandum and event dates
VERSAILLES – The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss memorandum and event dates. The council proclaimed Sept. 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. It is a way for citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Constitution by protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained. The Halloween Trick of Treat was also agreed upon to be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
SCS welcomes counselors, teachers, therapists
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has officially ushered in the new school year. The district welcomes new administration at Longfellow Primary and Sidney Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, they welcome new counselors, teachers and therapists. New teaching staff at Sidney High School includes Travis Pulfer, construction/manufacturing...
Sidney Daily News
Queen of Hearts winner
SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wosu.org
Remembering one of the last World War II veterans, Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin
A local veteran and one of the last few World War II veterans immortalized in the HBO miniseries 'Band of Brothers' died on September 11, 2022. Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin, who parachuted into Normandy in June 1944, lived in Greene County. Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin, a local WWII veteran, passed...
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg welcomes new flower shop
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Sept. 2, Lewisburg welcomed a new local small business, Village Bloom & Boutique. Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce members, village council members, State Representative Rodney Creech and others gathered at 105 North Commerce Street to congratulate owner Kelsey Mangan. Village Bloom & Boutique is a small...
Daily Advocate
Lessons from Fort Jefferson continue to have impact
GREENVILLE – Whether it was Irish statesman Edmund Burke, Spanish philosopher George Santayana or English statesmen Winston Churchill who said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” doesn’t matter. The fact remains there are still lessons we can learn from what took place long ago.
Daily Advocate
33rd annual United Way outing raises $21,000
VERSAILLES — On Monday, Sept. 12, the Darke County United Way held its 33rd annual Golf Outing. The staff and board of directors are excited to announce the outing raised $21,452.13 with all proceeds going to the 24 non-profit programs of the United Way for the 2023 campaign. The United Way thanks the 27 teams that golfed and the generous sponsors who made this event possible.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare Sept. 17-23 as “Constitution Week”
Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the U.S. and it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary. It is asked our citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the constitution by protecting the freedoms guaranteed through this guardian of our liberties. The Ft. Greenville Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter attended the signing. Left to Right: Sandra King, Helen Wright, Betty Brodroick, and Shirley Hughes.
flyernews.com
OPINION: Is the privilege that comes with a porch worth it?
Photo courtesy of Ren Sikes. Where are you living this year? The age old ice-breaker question that every UD student knows all too well. When anyone thinks of UD, the student neighborhood filled with colorful houses is one of the first images that pops into the mind. Porches at UD symbolize more than just a housing option– it symbolizes a lifestyle that only the people who work the hardest get to have, right?
Comments / 0