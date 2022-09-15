ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Sidney Daily News

Historical Society announces Ghost Tour

SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:45 p.m., at the Tri-County Board Office, 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Bradford BOE meeting. BRADFORD — Bradford...
BRADFORD, OH
Daily Advocate

MV-MVCTC FFA hosts 53rd snnual Fall Fair

UNION CITY — This year, the Mississinawa Valley – MVCTC FFA chapter will be having its 53rd annual Fall Fair on Oct. 6. The Fall Fair dinner includes deliciously cooked chicken or ham, applesauce, a roll, a baked potato, Mrs. Wick’s pie, and the famous orange drink. All of the members work really hard to prepare this amazing meal. They are charging $10 a meal.
UNION CITY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Parks invites you to Prairie Days

Darke County Parks’ staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for Prairie Days and are excited to invite you to come enjoy the fun on September 24th and 25th!. Apple butter cooking over the fire; pioneers in and around the Log House; vendors displaying their wares; tall-tales being spun; crafts to make, games to play, and don’t forget tasty food to eat! This is THE event for Darke County Parks, you don’t want to miss it! Each year, this Free Family Event brings in 4,000 people to Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST

Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
DAYTON, OH
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Airwaves - The Ohio Players get funky on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1975

Dayton, Ohio’s own (legendary) Ohio Players made plenty of television appearances in the 1970’s, their heyday. Below is a video of a great live performance on an also legendary (to pop culture nerds like me) ‘70s’ based television show, The Midnight Special. As you can see in the clip, the seriously legendary Wolfman Jack introduces the group…he was the show’s announcer and occasional host. Now, this YouTube video of the Players states that the show aired in 1974. But, in doing research, it’s apparent that this vid originally aired in 1975. YouTube can give you headaches if you are a content creator. Anyhoo, enjoy this, once again, live performance (this is important because most television shows featuring musicians had them lip sync to pre-recorded tracks) of the Playas singing Skin Tight.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles Village Council discusses memorandum and event dates

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss memorandum and event dates. The council proclaimed Sept. 17 – 23 as Constitution Week. It is a way for citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Constitution by protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained. The Halloween Trick of Treat was also agreed upon to be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCS welcomes counselors, teachers, therapists

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has officially ushered in the new school year. The district welcomes new administration at Longfellow Primary and Sidney Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, they welcome new counselors, teachers and therapists. New teaching staff at Sidney High School includes Travis Pulfer, construction/manufacturing...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Queen of Hearts winner

SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
SIDNEY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Lewisburg welcomes new flower shop

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Sept. 2, Lewisburg welcomed a new local small business, Village Bloom & Boutique. Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce members, village council members, State Representative Rodney Creech and others gathered at 105 North Commerce Street to congratulate owner Kelsey Mangan. Village Bloom & Boutique is a small...
LEWISBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Lessons from Fort Jefferson continue to have impact

GREENVILLE – Whether it was Irish statesman Edmund Burke, Spanish philosopher George Santayana or English statesmen Winston Churchill who said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” doesn’t matter. The fact remains there are still lessons we can learn from what took place long ago.
Daily Advocate

33rd annual United Way outing raises $21,000

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Sept. 12, the Darke County United Way held its 33rd annual Golf Outing. The staff and board of directors are excited to announce the outing raised $21,452.13 with all proceeds going to the 24 non-profit programs of the United Way for the 2023 campaign. The United Way thanks the 27 teams that golfed and the generous sponsors who made this event possible.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Decades of restaurant experience

SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners declare Sept. 17-23 as “Constitution Week”

Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the U.S. and it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary. It is asked our citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the constitution by protecting the freedoms guaranteed through this guardian of our liberties. The Ft. Greenville Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter attended the signing. Left to Right: Sandra King, Helen Wright, Betty Brodroick, and Shirley Hughes.
flyernews.com

OPINION: Is the privilege that comes with a porch worth it?

Photo courtesy of Ren Sikes. Where are you living this year? The age old ice-breaker question that every UD student knows all too well. When anyone thinks of UD, the student neighborhood filled with colorful houses is one of the first images that pops into the mind. Porches at UD symbolize more than just a housing option– it symbolizes a lifestyle that only the people who work the hardest get to have, right?
