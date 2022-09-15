Featuring 'abominations' and ‘The Tormented,’ Old Joliet Haunted Prison reopens this month

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — With Halloween around the corner, an attraction in the south suburbs returns with new ways to scare.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison opens later this month and will stay open until Nov. 5.

Organizers said it’s the only haunted house in the Chicago area in a real, abandoned prison.

The two main attractions are new this year: “The Tormented” and “The Abominations.” Haunted house officials said the former are “rageful after suffering atrocities at the hands of paranormal scientists.”

Organizers had this to say about the abominations: “Dormant for centuries, the abominations … cannot help but feast upon the innocent souls they capture, condemning everyone to eternal suffering.”

Attendees of the Old Joliet Haunted Prison may also enjoy several immersive escape games, as well as local food trucks and “spooky libations,” according to a press release.

Tickets cost $19.99, and organizers warn it may be too intense for anyone under 12.

