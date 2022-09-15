ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Featuring 'abominations' and ‘The Tormented,’ Old Joliet Haunted Prison reopens this month

By Cisco Cotto
 2 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — With Halloween around the corner, an attraction in the south suburbs returns with new ways to scare.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison opens later this month and will stay open until Nov. 5.

Organizers said it’s the only haunted house in the Chicago area in a real, abandoned prison.

The two main attractions are new this year: “The Tormented” and “The Abominations.” Haunted house officials said the former are “rageful after suffering atrocities at the hands of paranormal scientists.”

Organizers had this to say about the abominations: “Dormant for centuries, the abominations … cannot help but feast upon the innocent souls they capture, condemning everyone to eternal suffering.”

Attendees of the Old Joliet Haunted Prison may also enjoy several immersive escape games, as well as local food trucks and “spooky libations,” according to a press release.

Tickets cost $19.99, and organizers warn it may be too intense for anyone under 12.

Secret Chicago

The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week

This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
