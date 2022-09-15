ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crawford Police remember fallen officer

TOWN OF CRAWFORD – Town Police in Crawford are remembering Sgt. Eric Meier who suffered a fatal heart attack while hiking in a remote, rugged area while searching for a marijuana grow operation. He died on September 17, 2015 at age 51. The grow operation police were investigating had...
CRAWFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortlandt, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Croton-on-hudson, NY
City
Cortlandt, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking

A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
nyspnews.com

Updated: State Police searching for endangered adult

Update: Subject found in good health. Thank you everyone for your assistance. Cortlandt, New York - September 16, 2022, the New York State Police are searching for endangered Philip Boyle, age 79, of Cortlandt, reported missing by his family. The last confirmed sighting of Philip was at 8:30 a.m. in...
CORTLANDT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Two Cops#Violent Crime#Croton
WBRE

Man accused of choking ex faces more charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Clarkstown PD honors memory of officer LODD

NEW CITY – On Friday the Clarkstown Police Department remembered the loss of their only officer to die in the line of duty. Detective William Conklin suffered a heart attack while executing a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation on September 16, 1971. His dedication to the...
CLARKSTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
YORKTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
LEVITTOWN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Ramapo Police Department Request Public's Help in Investigation

The Ramapo Police Department is investigating an assault and asking for the public's assistance in identifying the Hispanic male suspect pictured. Anyone who recognizes the identity of the individual should contact Detective Quinn at 845-918-4356. The suspect is believed to be a frequent or past customer of El Diamante, a...
RAMAPO, NY
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy