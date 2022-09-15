Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Man Sells Thousands of Children's Identities, Sent to Prison For 12 YearsTaxBuzzBronx, NY
Westchester man dead after 12-hour standoff with police, firing shots at officers
A Westchester man was found dead after a 12-hour standoff with police at his Cortlandt home on Thursday, in which he fired shots that injured two officers, according to authorities.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Crawford Police remember fallen officer
TOWN OF CRAWFORD – Town Police in Crawford are remembering Sgt. Eric Meier who suffered a fatal heart attack while hiking in a remote, rugged area while searching for a marijuana grow operation. He died on September 17, 2015 at age 51. The grow operation police were investigating had...
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
2 Westchester officers hurt when barricaded man opens fire, officials say
CORTLANDT, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Westchester County officers were hit by bullet fragments when a man who barricaded himself inside a home opened fire at police on Wednesday, officials said. The standoff occurred at a home on Quaker Bridge Road in Cortlandt. New York State Police and Westchester County officers responded to the home around […]
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
nyspnews.com
Updated: State Police searching for endangered adult
Update: Subject found in good health. Thank you everyone for your assistance. Cortlandt, New York - September 16, 2022, the New York State Police are searching for endangered Philip Boyle, age 79, of Cortlandt, reported missing by his family. The last confirmed sighting of Philip was at 8:30 a.m. in...
Man accused of choking ex faces more charges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Clarkstown PD honors memory of officer LODD
NEW CITY – On Friday the Clarkstown Police Department remembered the loss of their only officer to die in the line of duty. Detective William Conklin suffered a heart attack while executing a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation on September 16, 1971. His dedication to the...
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Large drug bust in Ulster sends one to jail while other gets appearance ticket
ULSTER COUNTY – Two Saugerties residents were arrested on drug charges by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT). One of the individuals was released on an appearance ticket while the other was sent to the Ulster County Jail. Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Schick was arrested on September 8 along...
Community mourns Yorktown highway worker killed in crash with 88-year-old driver
Jake Arcara leaves behind friends, coworkers, family and a fiancée he was supposed to marry exactly one year and one day from the day he was killed.
Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say
A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
rocklanddaily.com
Ramapo Police Department Request Public's Help in Investigation
The Ramapo Police Department is investigating an assault and asking for the public's assistance in identifying the Hispanic male suspect pictured. Anyone who recognizes the identity of the individual should contact Detective Quinn at 845-918-4356. The suspect is believed to be a frequent or past customer of El Diamante, a...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
GOTCHA! Fugitive Cocaine Dealer Captured In DR, Returned To NJ After 15 Years On Run
A cocaine dealer who fled the country after being sentenced to federal prison time 15 years ago has been returned to New Jersey following her capture in the Dominican Republic, authorities said. Ramona Cruz will have to serve out the entire 3½-year sentence because there’s no parole in the federal...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
