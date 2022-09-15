School Committee gets update on plan for Worcester police liaison officers

WORCESTER —While giving an update on the school liaison officer memorandum of understanding at the Worcester School Committee meeting Thursday evening, Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the district will continue to work on the document and bring a final version to the group’s second October meeting.

The decision to continue working on the memorandum, she said, was based on feedback she received from multiple parties, including the School Safety Task Force, members of the public, and a report reviewing the memorandum by Leon Smith, executive director of the Center for Juvenile Justice.

"We'll take all that information under advisement and we'll continue to work with the Task Force and bring back something that brings it all together and meets the expectations of the state of Massachusetts and the expectations of the community," Monárrez said.

She, as well as Mayor Joseph M. Petty, chair of the School Committee, said they appreciate the feedback they received about memorandum from the community.

"It’s always good to have community feedback and be part of the process on this MOU issue," Petty said. "I think the superintendent has done a good job."

With the previous school resource officer model, five police officers were stationed inside each of the district’s five comprehensive high schools with two additional officers provided by the Police Department to serve the rest of the school system.

Under the school liaison model, six officers are assigned to four quadrants for arrivals, dismissals and to be able to respond to calls from schools in their assigned area.

Concern over meeting the minimum requirements of a school resource officer — or liaison officer in the case of Worcester — was also raised by community members at the meeting, as well as School Committee members Jermaine Johnson and Sue Coghlin Mailman.

"I'm just wondering how or why you would settle for anything less that doesn't memorialize that state MOU in regards to our family and children here in the city to ensure that it's a robust written document that follows the law," Johnson said. "I think that anything that comes back that is less than or not equal to what that state MOU is … we are selling ourselves short."

The language of the memorandum comes from Section 37P of Chapter 71 of Massachusetts General Law, which outlines state minimum requirements for a school resource officer memorandum of understanding.

On Wednesday, City Councilor Khrystian King voiced his concerns over the omission of language in the memorandum that, he said, is intended to "improve cultural connections between students, promote school participation, and to put in place standards regarding decision making."

He said the language that was omitted would also help reduce the number of students out of class, courts-involved or arrested, while ensuring community transparency.

In an email to the School Committee and the School Safety Task Force, King said the draft omissions included:

Language that is intended to establish central guidance as to when a School Liaison Office would intervene in student conduct

Language that is intended to protect students younger than 12

Language that requires school liaison officers to notify a parent or guardian in advance of a juvenile student being questioned, offering them an opportunity to be present during the interview

In its current form, the city councilor said the draft would not be compliant with the state minimum requirements.

King, who received a copy of the memorandum draft only recently, also raised concerns about the amount of time it has taken to work on it.

"These sorts of things are supposed to be done at the beginning of the school year in our state. That has not happened as well," he said. "This is a public safety issue. This is ... really incumbent that both sides of the city school and the city side are on the same page."

King consulted with Leon Smith who was also one of the 25 commissioners on a legislative body that created the minimum state standards.

While Worcester chose to move on from a school resource officer model to a liaison officer model, Smith said that he found virtually no differences between the two roles, based on his review of the Worcester draft memorandum. This was a concern raised by a member of the community speaking at the meeting Thursday.

"When you look at the roles and responsibilities section of the proposed Worcester model, and you look at the definition that they provide for school liaison officer, it is word-for-word exactly the same as the legal definition of a school resource officer," Smith said.

However, member Tracy O’Connell Novick said that although the school liaison model is covered by the state legal definition of a school resource officer, the activity of the liaison officer is not the same.

"I want to make sure that as a community, we're clear on those two things that are happening at the same time, because there is something that's fairly revolutionary that's happening here," she said.

The current draft of the memorandum, Smith said, has "gutted" and excluded "significant and very important language" from the state model.

He pointed to the omission of guiding principles that set the standard for when school resource officers are to intervene in student behavior.

"That's really one of the most important parts of that document," Smith said. "To completely remove it, and insert other language in ... really make this Worcester model fall completely short of the minimum standards established by the state model."

During the meeting member Jermoh Kamara asked the superintendent to consider having Smith review the final version of the document. O’Connell Novick made a similar request, asking that civil rights lawyers also take a look at the memorandum.

The superintendent said that although there will be further discussions about the matter, she would be open to having both parties review the eventual final document as they would serve different purposes.

Monárrez, who read Smith’s review, said on Wednesday before the meeting that the points highlighted by his review as well as King were already covered by state law, and that she realized it was important to the community to have them written again into the memorandum.

She pointed to the omission of language requiring that police notify a parent or guardian that a student will be questioned and inviting them to the interview.

"That's part of Massachusetts law. That was the law in California," Monárrez said. "I don't have a concern with that, because it already exists ... but they want it in this actual document."

Smith said the language should be included for transparency purposes, as some people may not know the laws that protect them and their students.

"In that model MOU ... everything that's in there is there for a reason because it provides important guidance," Smith said. "The last thing you want is ambiguity, when you have an interaction between law enforcement and young people where there are potentially serious consequences, like arrests and juvenile records that could be at stake."

He said it should also be included because it is the minimum state standard and districts are not "supposed to be subtracting things." They can add to the state minimum, he said, as long as the additional policies do not contradict the state minimums.

Monárrez said at the meeting Thursday that because of the model there "isn’t too much more that we need to do" and that she is confident the final draft will be ready for the October meeting.

In regard to meeting the expectations of the community, she said would feel more confident about achieving that once she has had the opportunity to collaborate with the chief of police.

She also said that once the memorandum is finished, the district will not only make it accessible for the community to access and read, the district will work with organizations, like the Center for Juvenile Justice to provide information sessions for parents and guardians, as well as educators.

Monárrez said that there were "nuances" of the school liaison model that she and the deputy superintendent, Brian Allen, are not "privy to" as they were not involved in the initial conversations surrounding the new model. They were finding out about it through emails or reports, such those sent by King, as well as the feedback she received from the community.

"This is a process, so you want to hear from the community, you want this to be the best document possible," Monárrez said. "I very much believe in continuous improvement, so even when we think we've got the best, we have to keep getting better at it … I appreciate the community's input."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: School Committee gets update on plan for Worcester police liaison officers