ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpW0_0hx8Jwth00

AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said.

John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his U-Haul crashed at Route 20 and South Street.

More than $700 of stolen construction materials was discovered in the crashed U-Haul, police said.

Davis was confronted by an employee of the Home Depot at 779 Washington St. (Route 20) about noon Wednesday. Davis was identified as a frequent shoplifter, according to Deputy Police Chief Scott Mills.

According to a police report of Officer Gregg Wildman, he followed Davis' U-Haul as it neared the store parking lot exit.

Wildman said he walked to the window of the box truck and demanded that Davis exit the U-Haul. Davis yelled "no." The officer got in front of the vehicle and repeated the demand, Wildman wrote in his report.

After again yelling "no," Wildman said, Davis revved the U-Haul and caused the vehicle to lurch toward Wildman in what he believed was an attempt to intimidate or strike him.

"In 20 years of law enforcement, I have never had anyone try to strike me intentionally with the front of a truck like this," Wildman said in a statement of facts in his report. "I was in fear for my safety, as the operator's actions were deliberate and intentional for no logical reason."

Wildman said Davis then forced the U-Haul to the right and struck another vehicle as he made his way down the ramp.

According to a crash report, Davis then traveled east on Route 20, approaching the South Street intersection at a high rate of speed while failing to stop at a red light. Davis collided with an Infiniti traveling north on South Street.

The driver of a Hyundai traveling west tried to avoid the crash, but the U-Haul crossed into the westbound lane and sideswiped the Hyundai. The operator of a Jeep also tried to avoid the crash and was struck head-on by the U-Haul.

Davis was apprehended at the scene and transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus for his injuries. When he was inspecting the vehicle after the crash, Wildman said he found a bag containing a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Davis also said he used methamphetamine prior to entering the Home Depot, according to police.

Davis' charges include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, leaving the scene of property damage, receiving stolen property and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Davis was arraigned in Central District Court in Worcester Thursday and held in jail in lieu of posting bail of $50,000.

Davis and another driver were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Route 20 was closed westbound at Millbury Street and eastbound at South Street for about four hours Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer

Comments / 2

Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
MILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
MERRIMACK, NH
Eyewitness News

Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA. The crash...
ROCKY HILL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Driving#Shoplifting#Auburn#U Haul#The Home Depot
bpdnews.com

Everett Man Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 10:36 PM, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Christopher Voltaire, 25, of Everett while in the area of 207 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers were responding to a Shot Spotter Activation in the area of 24 Hannon...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man possibly involved in car theft at Auburn dealership

AUBURN – Police released a photo Sunday of a man who they said "may have information" regarding a car that was stolen from an Auburn dealership.Auburn Police said a black 2023 Hyundai was stolen from a dealership in town, though they did not specify which one.Police released a photo of a man who they say may have been involved.Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 832-7777.
AUBURN, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro crash kills two teenagers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
homenewshere.com

State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
newbedfordguide.com

49-year old Shrewsbury woman dies after collision with school bus

“On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 1055 AM, the Shrewsbury Police Department along with the Shrewsbury Fire Department and UMass Paramedics responded to South Quinsigamond Ave at May St for a serious motor vehicle crash. The accident involved a School Bus and a passenger vehicle. First responders on the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy