Stunts? that's your way of stating when a governor stands up for their own people while an acting president DOESN'T ,,, is a study Well this is a misleading headline. O LIVE IN TEXAS AND I AGREE WITH HANDING OVER IMMIGRANTS TO ANY WHERE FREELY. AFTER ALL IS A FREE COUNTRY AND IF THE PRESIDENT OR ANY OTHER GAKE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO TALK THE TALK THEY BETTER WALK THE WALK!!! I HAVE NOTHING AGAINST NORMAL FAMILY IMMIGRANTS COMING HERE BUT WE ARE GETTING OVER POPULATED SO DC, AND CHICAGO ECT CAN CARRY THE TORCH NOW!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱TEXAS PROUD
this is NOT A STUNT... YOU PEOPLE dont like when it's in your city.. Dems are DEM ONIC and are screwing up AMERICA. And the writer of this article is part of that clan.
Gotta love how this triggers the democtats.Seems our governors can play the democtats game.They don't like it now that the shoe is on the other foot
Related
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple
'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 238