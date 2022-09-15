Read full article on original website
Judge vacates conviction of 'Serial' subject Adnan Syed
A judge on Monday approved a motion to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the first season of the popular "Serial" podcast, who has maintained he is innocent in the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.
Analysis: How TV coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral changed my mind about her
I was deeply moved Monday by the TV image of Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into its vault at St. George's Chapel in Windsor with the queen's bagpiper playing her to rest.
Amanda Gorman recites excerpt of new poem live on CNN
Amanda Gorman debuted a new poem at the United Nations focusing on global challenges including poverty and hunger. The poet and author joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper to share her poetic process and even recited an excerpt live.
