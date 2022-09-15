Read full article on original website
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg makes career announcement as she’s ‘missing’ from talk show
WHOOPI Goldberg has made a career announcement that may complicate her fall schedule. The View host was absent from her talk show on Friday after seeming distracted the rest of the new season's first week, fans have fumed. Season 26 of The View premiered on Tuesday, with Alyssa Farah Griffin...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood
Some call Jimmy Kimmel's antics at the Emmy Awards 'white privilege.' I just call it stupid.
Kelly Ripa breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Regis Philbin after late co-host once claimed she ‘stopped speaking to him’
LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa has broken her silence on the feud she is said to have had with her late co-host, Regis Philbin. Regis once claimed that she stopped speaking to him after he retired from the show. Kelly's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, comes...
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’
Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Snoop Dogg Once Almost Beat up Vince Vaughn for Slapping Him in the Film ‘Starsky and Hutch’
Snoop Dogg initially didn’t take too kindly to Vince Vaughn striking him in ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ and was close to physically retaliating against his co-star.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White reveals most embarrassing but memorable blunder on TV show in 40-year hosting stint
WHEEL of Fortune's Vanna White has revealed her most embarrassing on-air blunder during the show's long history. The legendary game show is celebrating 40 years on the small screen as Vanna and host Pat Sajak sat down with Good Morning America to have a look back. Vanna was asked about...
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
The View new season LIVE — Fans think Joy Behar looks incredible as she debuts major weight loss in season 26 premiere
DAYTIME talk show The View has finally returned with its 26th season where Joy Behar debuted her major weight loss and fans have noticed. At the very beginning of the show, Whoopi Goldberg told co-host Joy that she looks "amazing" with enthusiastic agreement from the rest of the panel. Joy...
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
