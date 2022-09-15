Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Adams: Some migrants sent to NYC were suffering from covid, dehydration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts Republican governors’ “inhumane” treatment of migrants, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that many of those arriving in New York were misled about where they were going.
New book reports what Melania Trump told her husband during pandemic
Melania Trump criticized her husband’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during his presidency, according to a new book by reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.
Trump team says it doesn’t want to immediately disclose certain ‘declassification’ information in special master review
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump signaled Monday that they oppose having to immediately make disclosures about declassification related to the Mar-a-Lago documents as part of the special master process ordered by a federal judge this month. In a letter to US District Judge Raymond Dearie, who...
Analysis-Behind Trump's media deal, a vote where only yes will do
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Individual investors like Tony Alvarado have been a blessing and a curse for Donald Trump's social media company. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter - reached a valuation of as much as $15 billion in October 2021 thanks to Alvarado and hundreds of thousands of other investors.
RELATED PEOPLE
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Wall Street is on a knife's edge until Jay Powell speaks
This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. New York (CNN Business) — Welcome back to the third week of September, or as we call it around the office, the night before the night before the Fed meeting.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
With less than 50 days until the U.S. Midterm elections, we’re explaining the balance of power in the U.S. Congress. We’re also heading to space to understand an earth-protecting mission hoping to crash into an asteroid.
Press freedom advocate: 'Freedom of expression means nothing unless it exists for everyone'
Bianna Golodryga speaks to president of the Committee to Protect Journalists, Jodie Ginsberg, about the attack on celebrated author Salman Rushdie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukrainians struggle with day-to-day life in the northeastern city of Izium
Ukrainians struggle with day-to-day life in the northeastern city of Izium, recently liberated from the Russian occupation. CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
Uber says hacker group Lapsus$ behind cybersecurity incident
Uber has linked the cybersecurity incident it disclosed last week to hackers affiliated with the Lapsus$ gang, a group accused of numerous high-profile corporate data breaches. The company also said the attackers were able to download or access company Slack messages and invoice-related data from an internal tool.
'Significant risk Brazil will live through its own version of January 6': Brazilian expert on upcoming election
Ahead of Brazil’s elections in October, Brazilian professor of international relations Oliver Stuenkel describes the tests facing his country’s fragile democracy.
Former UK Ambassador: Those skeptical about our new king will be disappointed
Former British Ambassador to the US Sir David Manning talks to Christiane Amanpour about attending the Queen’s funeral and what lies ahead for the UK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Queen has been buried. Now, the new era of King Charles' reign begins
CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0