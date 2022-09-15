ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-Behind Trump's media deal, a vote where only yes will do

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Individual investors like Tony Alvarado have been a blessing and a curse for Donald Trump's social media company. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter - reached a valuation of as much as $15 billion in October 2021 thanks to Alvarado and hundreds of thousands of other investors.
CNN

Wall Street is on a knife's edge until Jay Powell speaks

This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. New York (CNN Business) — Welcome back to the third week of September, or as we call it around the office, the night before the night before the Fed meeting.
CNN

Uber says hacker group Lapsus$ behind cybersecurity incident

Uber has linked the cybersecurity incident it disclosed last week to hackers affiliated with the Lapsus$ gang, a group accused of numerous high-profile corporate data breaches. The company also said the attackers were able to download or access company Slack messages and invoice-related data from an internal tool.
