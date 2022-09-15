ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

heraldcourier.com

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
WILMINGTON, NC
heraldcourier.com

Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

Johnson City Press. September 10, 2022. September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Alabama says its not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia, state officials disclosed Thursday, but said the department has completed many of the preparations for using the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit filed in...
ALABAMA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
MONTANA STATE
heraldcourier.com

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill will...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Updated COVID booster is available

The Northeast Regional Health Office in Tennessee announced updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments. All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

State probes improper use of mental health crisis service

Virginia’s Medicaid program has begun a potential fraud investigation into allegedly improper use of a program for stabilizing people in mental health crisis, with its focus on a relatively small number of providers in Henrico County and other parts of central Virginia. An audit of the community stabilization program...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin administration rolls back protections for transgender students

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration undid the state department of education’s policy to protect transgender students all at once on Friday. It rewrote model policies strengthening transgender students' rights in order to emphasize parents’ rights. The “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Virginia veterans employment push hits milestone

Virginia’s push to help active-duty military personnel find work as they leave the service and to connect veterans with employers has done just that for 100,000 over the last decade. The Virginia Values Veterans Program offers grants for companies that go through its certification process up to $1,000 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin wants to fund lab schools at private colleges

Virginia allotted $100 million earlier this year to launch college partnership laboratory schools throughout the state. While the budget language limits recipients of the funds to public colleges, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera wants to offer the money to private schools, too. Democratic members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations...
VIRGINIA STATE

