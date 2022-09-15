Read full article on original website
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
Why This Bitcoin Backer Says The Apex Crypto Will 'Get Stronger And Not Weaker' Following Ethereum Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD underwent a major software update called The Merge on Thursday that drastically reduces the amount of energy needed for creating new tokens and changes the way transactions are processed. Notwithstanding talks of the crypto getting a boost, Ethereum has fallen about 13% since The Merge. Some of the...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz had some words of praise for Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, following the Merge upgrade. Novogratz says that he is in “awe” following the blockchain’s successful transition to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency mogul claims that Ethereum’s big upgrade is a “testament” that a community...
Ethereum Continues to Sink Post-Merge: Down 18.5% in 3 Days
ETH took a beating this week despite the success of Ethereum’s merge to proof of stake. It's been a great week for Ethereum—and yet one of the worst in a while for ETH. Despite the success on Thursday of Ethereum’s much-anticipated merge, which saw the network flawlessly transition to proof of stake, the network’s native cryptocurrency, ETH, has plummeted some 18.5% in the last three days alone, to $1,419.07 at writing.
