ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Podcast
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz had some words of praise for Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, following the Merge upgrade. Novogratz says that he is in “awe” following the blockchain’s successful transition to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency mogul claims that Ethereum’s big upgrade is a “testament” that a community...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Continues to Sink Post-Merge: Down 18.5% in 3 Days

ETH took a beating this week despite the success of Ethereum’s merge to proof of stake. It's been a great week for Ethereum—and yet one of the worst in a while for ETH. Despite the success on Thursday of Ethereum’s much-anticipated merge, which saw the network flawlessly transition to proof of stake, the network’s native cryptocurrency, ETH, has plummeted some 18.5% in the last three days alone, to $1,419.07 at writing.
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy