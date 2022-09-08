ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Elena Tara, Not Alone Producers, Talk ‘Ripli’

In a flat, Ángeles keeps solemn company with her despair. Neurodivergent and seeking refuge, she eventually escapes into a Western-themed video game, embarking on an emotional adventure between reality and the virtual world that entices her. “Ripli” marks the debut feature effort for Madrid-based director Elena Tara, whose delicate first short “Ella Muerta De Frio. Yo Calada Hasta Los Huesos” snagged her the best director award at the New York International Film Festival’s Revolution Me for new directors in 2020. An ECAM alum, she participated in this year’s Incubator, Madrid’s prestigious development program that catapults emergent Spanish talent. Spain’s Goya Award-Winning director...
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

Watch all 8 of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil

Royal historian: King Charles III should have Princess Anne in the monarchy going forward. Watch: Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi on his plans to transform Nigeria's economy. At least 440 unmarked graves found in recently liberated Ukrainian town.
WORLD
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
The Atlantic

The Politics of Pinocchio

Asked to name the two most important things about Pinocchio, most Americans would answer: First, his nose grows when he lies, and second, he is a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. At this, Carlo Collodi would most likely shake his head. The 19th-century Italian author, who wrote the book that inspired the Disney movie and countless other adaptations (including the live-action reboot released last week and another version from the director Guillermo del Toro coming out later this year), saw his character very differently.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNN

Totenberg's 50-year friendship with RBG

When she first met Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1971, NPR’s Nina Totenberg says, “We were young, we were not famous. We had our noses up against the glass windowpane of male domination of the professional worlds we lived in.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

All the Broken Places by John Boyne review – a sequel of sorts

John Boyne’s latest novel is a sequel of sorts to 2006’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, perhaps his best known work. Written for children, it was essentially a fable, about Bruno, the young son of an Auschwitz commander, who makes friends with Shmuel, a Jewish boy, through the fence that surrounds the camp. Although the book has been accused of spreading misinformation about the Holocaust, it remains an involving account of humanity amid horror.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNN

CNN

