Opinion: DeSantis chose Martha's Vineyard for a reason
Nicole Hemmer writes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest move to send migrants and refugees up north to states run by Democrats is a populist policy designed to please the voters who still cheer on Donald Trump.
He's the most popular man on TikTok. And he doesn't say a word
Khaby Lame has gained 114 million TikTok followers for his deadpan comedy and is on pace to become the social platform's most popular creator.
Director Elena Tara, Not Alone Producers, Talk ‘Ripli’
In a flat, Ángeles keeps solemn company with her despair. Neurodivergent and seeking refuge, she eventually escapes into a Western-themed video game, embarking on an emotional adventure between reality and the virtual world that entices her. “Ripli” marks the debut feature effort for Madrid-based director Elena Tara, whose delicate first short “Ella Muerta De Frio. Yo Calada Hasta Los Huesos” snagged her the best director award at the New York International Film Festival’s Revolution Me for new directors in 2020. An ECAM alum, she participated in this year’s Incubator, Madrid’s prestigious development program that catapults emergent Spanish talent. Spain’s Goya Award-Winning director...
Watch all 8 of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil
Royal historian: King Charles III should have Princess Anne in the monarchy going forward. Watch: Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi on his plans to transform Nigeria's economy. At least 440 unmarked graves found in recently liberated Ukrainian town.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Urges Americans to Make ‘One Big Change’
Life is all about change and growth and Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson is a big supporter of that, urging fans, in a new video, to make “one big change.” See what he has to say below. In speaking about the United States’ founding fathers, the Duck Dynasty...
A publisher abruptly recalled the '2,000 Mules' election denial book. NPR got a copy.
Due to an unspecified "publishing error," the conservative publisher Regnery recalled the book version of Dinesh D'Souza's widely debunked election denial film "2,000 Mules." Here's what's inside.
A 'born and bred racist' recounts how he became a best-selling Christian author
Philip Yancey grew up a "born and bred" racist before becoming a best-selling Christian author. He explains how his views changed, and what it would take for White evangelicals to abandon Donald Trump.
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
CNN retraces steps taken to get migrants on flights to Martha's Vineyard
CNN’s Rosa Flores walks through the path migrants took to get from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard.
The Politics of Pinocchio
Asked to name the two most important things about Pinocchio, most Americans would answer: First, his nose grows when he lies, and second, he is a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. At this, Carlo Collodi would most likely shake his head. The 19th-century Italian author, who wrote the book that inspired the Disney movie and countless other adaptations (including the live-action reboot released last week and another version from the director Guillermo del Toro coming out later this year), saw his character very differently.
Totenberg's 50-year friendship with RBG
When she first met Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1971, NPR’s Nina Totenberg says, “We were young, we were not famous. We had our noses up against the glass windowpane of male domination of the professional worlds we lived in.”
Analysis: A definitive rebuttal to every racist 'Little Mermaid' argument
Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel has brought out a wave of racist criticism. Aside from the fact that "The Little Mermaid" is literal fiction, such arguments are easily debunked.
All the Broken Places by John Boyne review – a sequel of sorts
John Boyne’s latest novel is a sequel of sorts to 2006’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, perhaps his best known work. Written for children, it was essentially a fable, about Bruno, the young son of an Auschwitz commander, who makes friends with Shmuel, a Jewish boy, through the fence that surrounds the camp. Although the book has been accused of spreading misinformation about the Holocaust, it remains an involving account of humanity amid horror.
Don Lemon speaks for the first time about his big move at CNN
CNN host Don Lemon discusses moving to CNN’s new morning show which is scheduled to launch this year.
