I am writing this letter to urge the residents of Ridgefield to vote for Bob Hebert as our State Representative in November. As a mother and recently retired public-school teacher, the education and well-being of children is of the utmost importance to me, and the stakes couldn't be higher than they are right now. After 25 years in the classroom, I am extremely concerned about the direction public education is heading. State mandates bombard our public schools, with little to no funding to support them. Political agendas fuel curriculum, and many parents are concerned about what is being taught in schools. Bob will work with our Board of Education to be sure he fights for what is best for Ridgefield Public Schools. As a father of 3 himself, Bob understands that nothing is more important than a strong home/school partnership for a child to thrive and succeed. He will fight for the rights of parents to continue to have a say in their children's education. Bob will be a voice for the parents in Ridgefield, rather than blindly voting across party lines in Hartford.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO