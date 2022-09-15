Read full article on original website
Southbury resident to appear in Hulu’s new pizza competition show: ‘A dream come true’
SOUTHBURY — Antoinette Capodicci has always loved cooking and baking, but she never imagined showcasing her skills for millions to see — let alone compete in a televised pizza-making competition. But the Southbury resident is now one of the contestants featured on Hulu’s new show, “Best in Dough,”...
CT baker to compete in 2022 World Bread Awards USA in Las Vegas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Michelle Nicholson, the owner of Flour Girl Bakery and Café in Hebron, is bringing two kinds of sourdough bread to Las Vegas this weekend to compete in the World Bread Awards USA. In the Tiptree World Bread Awards...
New Milford dishes up the taste of fall with second annual Apple Festival — including a bake-off
NEW MILFORD - Visitors can enjoy everything apple — apple crisp, apple pie and apple doughnuts — at the town’s second annual Apple Bake-Off this fall. The event will be part of the second annual Apple Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 on the Town Green.
Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts
After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
Trumbull's Booth Hill picked as Blue Ribbon school
TRUMBULL — Managing an elementary school takes a lot of time and energy, and doesn't allow much time for reflection. So when Booth Hill Principal Dana Pierce learned earlier this year that the Connecticut Department of Education had nominated Booth Hill to be a National Blue Ribbon school, he saw it as a unique opportunity. While applying for consideration for the national honor, he and his staff had to review everything the school had accomplished over the past year.
The Archive, Bridgeport’s retro movie and music store, bringing VHS and vinyl to Colorado
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Archive is a Bridgeport retail staple for cult cinema and vintage vinyl, selling everything from VHS tapes and Blu-ray discs to vintage movie posters and action figures. Despite existing in the age of streaming, the popularity of physical media is pushing the boutique film store to open up its second storefront in Aurora, Colo.
New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition closes. Why it started and why it's able to shut down
NEW MILFORD — Not long ago, groups of people needed to camp out throughout the night in various places in town, such as in the woods across from Big Y and behind Waters Construction Company. Today, few people, if any, do thanks to efforts of the town leaders and...
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
Supporting Bob Hebert for Ridgefield
I am writing this letter to urge the residents of Ridgefield to vote for Bob Hebert as our State Representative in November. As a mother and recently retired public-school teacher, the education and well-being of children is of the utmost importance to me, and the stakes couldn't be higher than they are right now. After 25 years in the classroom, I am extremely concerned about the direction public education is heading. State mandates bombard our public schools, with little to no funding to support them. Political agendas fuel curriculum, and many parents are concerned about what is being taught in schools. Bob will work with our Board of Education to be sure he fights for what is best for Ridgefield Public Schools. As a father of 3 himself, Bob understands that nothing is more important than a strong home/school partnership for a child to thrive and succeed. He will fight for the rights of parents to continue to have a say in their children's education. Bob will be a voice for the parents in Ridgefield, rather than blindly voting across party lines in Hartford.
Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay
MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity
SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say
WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
Looking Back by George Albano
The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
Danbury rolls over Stamford behind eight rushing TDs, four by John Bardin
DANBURY — Stamford football kept turning the ball over and Danbury kept taking advantage, scoring on short fields. Stamford turned the ball over six times and Danbury capitalized, scoring on the ensuing possession four times on the way to a 54-27 FCIAC victory on Friday night. “Last game and...
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
