Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
KSLTV

Teen dies after Midvale shooting; police searching for suspects

MIDVALE, Utah — A man was hospitalized in very critical condition after being shot Thursday night. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said police received reports of shots being fired just after 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim near 7900 S. Main Street with gunshot...
Gephardt Daily

UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
ABC4

Lindon Police request community help locating suspects

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
kjzz.com

16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
ABC4

Orem Police searching for missing man

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
KSLTV

Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting

OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
ksl.com

165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
