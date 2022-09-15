Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating reports of shooting in Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday evening in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community. Salt Lake City police responded about 5:30 p.m. to reports of people fighting followed by shots being fired near 555 W. 400 North.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
kjzz.com
Hours-long standoff in Salt Lake ends with arrest after suspect barricades himself in home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who barricaded himself into an apartment on Friday night following a standoff that lasted several hours and into the following day and involved at least one SWAT team. Andrew Taylor, 35, was...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case. The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday...
Fight leads to non-fatal shooting in Salt Lake City
A man was shot during a fight in a Salt Lake City neighborhood Friday evening but is expected to survive.
KSLTV
Teen dies after Midvale shooting; police searching for suspects
MIDVALE, Utah — A man was hospitalized in very critical condition after being shot Thursday night. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said police received reports of shots being fired just after 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim near 7900 S. Main Street with gunshot...
Gephardt Daily
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Lindon Police request community help locating suspects
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
kjzz.com
16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
ksl.com
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
KSLTV
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
kjzz.com
NTSB releases final report of 2020 plane crash that killed 4 in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators have released their final report of a 2020 plane crash in West Jordan that killed four people and injured two others. The flight was piloted by 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff and carried five passengers. The occupants of the plane were...
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
ksl.com
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
KSLTV
Residents of North Salt Lake housing community frustrated after days with no power
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Residents of a housing community said Thursday they had been without power for more than two days due to an issue potentially affecting dozens of units in the neighborhood and they feared no solution was in sight. Kevin Duke, who uses a CPAP machine...
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
