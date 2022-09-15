Read full article on original website
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lt. John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice but did...
Shooting on Grimshaw leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday afternoon, Sept. 16 on Grimshaw Avenue left two men injured, according to the North County police co-op. The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Grimshaw Avenue. Police said two men in their 20s were shot and the shooter fled the scene in a black truck.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery
Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense
FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested for House Springs shooting
(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case…
Update: Police believe girl is safe and with someone she knows
An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 12-year-old Berkeley girl who authorities believe was kidnapped as she left her middle school in Ferguson on Monday afternoon.
KTTS
Investigation Demanded After 6 Deaths At St. Louis Jail
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Civil rights advocates in St. Louis are demanding an investigation into the conditions at the city jail, where six detainees have died since April. A coalition made up of the ArchCity Defenders law firm, Action St. Louis, Freedom Community Center, Metropolitan Congregational United, Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the St. Louis public defenders office said Wednesday that it is seeking more information on the deaths at the City Justice Center.
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
kfmo.com
Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
