Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Farm Day Invites Visitors to ‘Meet All the Hands That Feed You’
Santa Barbara County Farm Day found people picking blueberries, learning about hoop houses and ducking into produce coolers Saturday while getting an education about — and a taste of — the Santa Maria Valley’s many crops. The fourth Farm Day event, organized by Students for Eco-Education and...
Noozhawk
Ginger Salazar Recounts Community Benefits from a Legacy of Giving
From her grandfather, to her children, it seems that giving is in Ginger Salazar’s DNA. A Santa Barbara County native, Salazar grew up in Lompoc where her father worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base and also served as mayor. Her grandfather worked as a cook on the Santa Fe...
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail
At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Considering Master Plan to Revamp Calle Real Complex of Buildings
Consolidating health services into new buildings and developing a one-stop shop for permitting are proposals in Santa Barbara County’s Calle Real Campus Master Plan. The General Services staff presented the plan, which would revamp the layout and buildings of the complex over 20 to 30 years, to the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Cross Country Teams Place in Top 5 at Ojai Invitational
Solid pack running led Santa Barbara High's cross country teams to top-five finishes at the Ojai Invitational at the Lake Casitas course. The Dons boys came in second place and the girls fourth behind champion San Luis Obispo. The Tigers won the boys division with 16 points followed by Santa...
Noozhawk
Design of Santa Barbara Housing Project Wins High Praise From Historic Landmarks Commission
One of Santa Barbara's most well-received housing developments is headed to the corner of Chapala and West Ortega streets. The members of Santa Barbara's Historic Landmarks Commission gushed over architect Tom Meaney's project before giving it unanimous design approval. "I think it is a homerun," Commissioner Michael Drury said. "It...
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Noozhawk
Tradition in Full Swing at Danish Days Festival in Solvang After Two-Year Hiatus
Copenhagen Drive in Solvang was filled with Fossemalle dancers and a line of people waiting to buy aebleskivers on Saturday at the 85th Danish Days Festival, which hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We've been cooking all morning,” said 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel, who...
Santa Barbara Independent
County Animal Services Director Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 16, 2022
In February 2020, Good Space opened to be Goleta’s science, business, technology and academic meeting spot. Wow, did I have crappy timing. Ten days later, we closed due to COVID-19. But Good Space persevered, growing into a great community asset. My ask, to you the reader: Good Space needs...
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Noozhawk
Construction Set to Start on Pedestrian, Bike Path Connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria
Construction will start this month for the pedestrian and bicycle pathway connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, the Carpinteria City Council heard at its Monday meeting. The project will close a gap in the California Coastal Trail by creating a 14-foot-wide multipurpose path on the coastal side of Highway...
‘Unusually early’ storm coming to SLO County. Here’s when and how much rain it’ll bring
Rain has already started falling in some areas.
Lompoc Record
South SLO County cities to pump treated wastewater into Santa Maria aquifer
Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion. Officials said the injection program, called Central...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
TripAdvisor Blog
Weekend guide to California's Channel Islands
Listen to anyone talk about the Channel Islands and within minutes you’ll be wondering how Southern California’s archipelago is still so unknown. Hiding in plain sight, this island chain sits about 25 miles off the coast and stretches between Ventura and San Diego. The five northernmost islands—Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara, and San Miguel—make up Channel Islands National Park. (Fun fact: Catalina is one of the Channel Islands, though it’s not part of the national park.)
