Santa Ynez, CA

Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak's Trespass Trail

At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
