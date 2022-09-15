Nola Bistro the puppy needs a home
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nola Bistro came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter because she was not getting along with another dog in her old home.
Shelter staff have had Nola Bistro in a playgroup with several dogs, and have had no problems. She should be fine with another easy going playful dog.
Nola Bistro is a cuddle bug who has lived with children but is not got with cats. She is bouncy and happy go lucky.
She is 1 years old, spayed and vaccinated.
If you are interested in Nola Bistro, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370.
