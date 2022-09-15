EVMS aims to get ‘Ahead’ of Alzheimer’s disease; local woman first African American to participate in study

Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Oxford Houses hosts Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia Beach
According to the Oxford Houses of Virginia, the event was free and all of the proceeds from the walk when to funding new members in the eastern region Oxford Homes. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/oxford-houses-hosts-overdose-awareness-walk-in-virginia-beach/
windsorweekly.com
Bon Secours Hampton Roads hiring event set
Bon Secours is hosting open interviews to fill a wide range of new and open positions located throughout the Bon Secours Hampton Roads market at its three hospitals located on the southside, on the peninsula and in Franklin. A Bon Secours Hampton Roads news release noted that the hiring event...
Research says family involvement in children's education is critical
Chesapeake Public School's new Family and Community Engagement Centers are making it easier for care takers to get involved in their students' education.
13newsnow.com
Community of free African American families honored with historic marker in Yorktown
Oral history and family gatherings kept the stories of this free community alive for generations. Now, it's forever cemented in Hampton Roads.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
Portsmouth toddler to appear in New York’s Times Square for National Down Syndrome Society presentation
A Portsmouth toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Saturday in Times Square in New York City!
nationalblackguide.com
Hampton University Welcomes 8-time EMMY Winner Maynard Eaton as Endowed Professor
Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Mobile food pantry helps families impacted by Family Dollar fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore hosted a mobile emergency food pantry outside the Family Dollar on Church Street on Friday. The surrounding community has heavily relied on the Family Dollar to get food, but the store shut down earlier this month following a fire.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th Veteran Hire Through V3 Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach restaurant raising money for Gold Star families
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – You can give back to veterans and their family members at a Virginia Beach restaurant this weekend. Warriors Taphouse and the law office Paulson and Paulson are holding an auction on Sunday and golf tournament on Monday. Proceeds go to the nonprofit “Tunnels to...
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Foodbank opens new $3 million facility in Franklin
Leaders with the Foodbank say this will provide much-needed services for residents in the counties of Southampton, Isle of Wight, and Sussex, and the cities of Franklin, Smithfield, and Suffolk.
Norfolk organizations split $100K in an effort to curb violent crime
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking a new approach, giving out mini-grants as part of an anti-violence campaign. The mini-grant program is a collaboration of 10 different organizations with one goal: to prevent violent crimes. The violence in Norfolk is causing frustration among community organizations. “Parents are...
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
odu.edu
Virginia Beach City Public Schools Information Table
Great support, high achievement, abundant resources and cultural diversity are hallmarks of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Stop by Webb Center, North Mall to learn more about Virginia Beach City Public Schools!
Half a billion dollars of illegal narcotics seized in massive bust
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered almost 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, valued at more than $475 million, after seizing the drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloaded 24,700 pounds of...
New Foodbank branch opens in Franklin
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened its new branch for the Western Tidewater area on Thursday in Franklin.
