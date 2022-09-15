Read full article on original website
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
Final report released for plane crash that killed Tulsa orthodontist and family
TULSA, Okla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the final report on a plane crash that claimed the life of four, including a Tulsa orthodontist, his wife and his son. On April 23, 2021, at about 5:00pm, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed in an accident near...
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Jacksonville State vs Tulsa Football: JSU Stream, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) may not have as good a record as the visiting Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-0) entering their Week 3 football game, but Tulsa is expected to secure the win. JSU’s visit to Tulsa will get underway at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT from Chapman Stadium.
News On 6
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
cherokeephoenix.org
American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs
CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
kaynewscow.com
Sentencing scheduled for former NOC theatre professor
NEWKIRK — Sentencing for former Northern Oklahoma College’s Technical Director and professor of Theatre, Anthony Lee Luetkenhaus, 38, Wentzville, Missouri, is scheduled in Kay County District Court. Luetkenhaus, a former resident of Stillwater, was arrested on complaints of violating the state’s computer crimes act, kidnapping, sexual battery, first...
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony
Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Tulsa Police Looking For Teenagers Who Wrecked Car, Hit Another
Tulsa Police are searching for teenagers that they say hit a car, wrecked and ran away. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near East 36th Street North and North Peoria. Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other information.
news9.com
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
News On 6
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Man Accused Of Vandalizing Ike's Chili Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police have arrested a man who they say vandalized Oklahoma's oldest restaurant. Officers say surveillance video shows Chester Rolland punching out the front window of Ike's Chili. The vandalism happened on August 26th at the restaurant on East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
