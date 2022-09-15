ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

ocolly.com

Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs

CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
CLAREMORE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sentencing scheduled for former NOC theatre professor

NEWKIRK — Sentencing for former Northern Oklahoma College’s Technical Director and professor of Theatre, Anthony Lee Luetkenhaus, 38, Wentzville, Missouri, is scheduled in Kay County District Court. Luetkenhaus, a former resident of Stillwater, was arrested on complaints of violating the state’s computer crimes act, kidnapping, sexual battery, first...
WENTZVILLE, MO
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

