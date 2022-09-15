ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
