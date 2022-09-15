Read full article on original website
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
H&B New York Style Deli in Drexel Hill Joins Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino restaurant week kicks off Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Sept. 23 across the Philadelphia region, and a Drexel Hill restaurant is one of the participants, writes Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. H&B New York Style Deli, which features Peruvian food, is joining in on the celebration....
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Queen Anne-Style Home from Famed Architect Horace Trumbauer
The real estate opportunity at 343 Bent Road, Wyncote, is — no real estate agent hyperbole here — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Its construction followed the design of Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer, whose local portfolio includes:. Grey Towers Castle, Glenside. Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park. The Jenkintown train station.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Rosario's Pizzeria mixing things up for Mexican-style pizzas in South Philly
What do you get when you combine the flavors of Mexico with traditional Italian pizzas? At Rosario's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, it could be anything from a 'taco pizza' to a 'chipotle cheesesteak'.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Langhorne Restaurant To Potentially Remove Outdoor Dining Tent, the Last One in the Area
A popular Langhorne eatery continues to host customers in an outdoor tent, but that might be coming to an end very soon. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the area’a last dining tent for 6ABC Action News. Sandy’s Beef and Ale, located at 2028 East Old Lincoln High in Langhorne, is...
Influx of New Yorkers to Montgomery County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Montgomery County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy
Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
Prominent Labor Law Firm Started by Delco Man Acquired
A prominent labor and employment boutique law firm, Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud, started by a Delaware County man is being acquired by Duane Morris, effective Oct. 1, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud was started in 2009 by Delaware County native Michael Curley with partner...
