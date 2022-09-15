2021 AL MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes to bat for Aaron Judge over Shohei Ohtani for 2022 award

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Dodgers Insider Expects Multiple Teams in on Trea Turner
Trea Turner is expected to sign huge deal this off-season. But with who?
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and right fielder Randy Arozarena, who are both from Cuba, topped the lineup, followed by shortstop Wander Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, and first baseman Harold Ramírez, who is from Colombia. The designated hitter was Manual Margot, who is from the Dominican Republic, followed by left fielder David Peralta, who is from Venezuela.
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Espinal for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Comments / 0