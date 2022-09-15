ARDOT: Traffic routes to change on I-30 Arkansas River bridge Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Traffic flow on Interstate 30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock is expected to change Friday night.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it would be moving westbound I-30 traffic to the newly constructed bridge over the Arkansas River Friday night, one day earlier than ARDOT’s master schedule for the project.

The change will begin at 10 p.m. Sept. 16, ending by noon Sept. 17. During the changeover period, some entrance and exit ramps may be closed.

Last weekend ARDOT moved all eastbound traffic to the new bridge. The bridge had been opened a week prior for traffic entering the interstate from certain on-ramps.

In North Little Rock, the westbound on-ramp at Broadway will be temporarily closed. Traffic from Broadway will be able to join the interstate after making an under-bridge U-turn at Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

In Little Rock, westbound exit ramps for 2 nd Street and 6 th Street will be closed. A new exit ramp will open on 9 th Street. This new ramp will be the exit for downtown Little Rock traffic.

When the changeover is completed the demolition of the old I-30 river bridge will begin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.