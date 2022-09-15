ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

wtae.com

USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room

PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from North Allegheny schools

The North Allegheny School District among the districts organizing the North Pittsburgh College Fair from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 120 colleges, universities and trade schools will participate. High school students and their parents will have the chance to meet with representatives from each school to learn more about their campuses and academic programs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Plum, PA
Plum, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Allegheny Valley church closings disheartening

Kudos to Bishop Larry J. Kulick and the Diocese of Greensburg for their leadership and commitment in reopening St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in New Kensington. The Diocese of Pittsburgh could learn a lot by following their example instead of closing five beautiful churches of the seven in the Guardian Angels Parish. The closings leave only two Pittsburgh Diocese Catholic churches in the Allegheny Valley.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Ligonier Highland Games return to Idlewild & SoakZone

A friendly disagreement about recipes led to the creation of a shortbread baking contest at the Ligonier Highland Games. The baking contest will be held for the fourth year, as the 63rd games take place Saturday at Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier Township. Gates open at 8 a.m., with the last event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
LIGONIER, PA
Sarah
Margie Evans
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: CMU professor's words sad and classless

Regarding the article “Twitter removes CMU professor’s tweet wishing ‘excruciating pain’ for Queen Elizabeth II” (Sept. 8, TribLIVE): We live in such a graceless age. A human being with a family died. One would hope that when this person, who instructs our youth, dies and her supporters and their families pass away, that all their faults are not posted on social media, instead of the good they may have done.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy

New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 16-18

Opening ceremonies for the Penn Township Fall Festival will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Penn Township Municipal Park in Harrison City. The festival continues through the weekend, with Saturday highlights including a parade at 10:30 a.m. and Zambelli fireworks at 9:30 p.m. A community worship service will start things off Sunday at 11 a.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools now recommending students wear masks in class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has raised its community transmission level for COVID-19 from low to medium.As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools is now recommending students wear masks while in class, beginning on Friday. The change is in line with the district's health and safety plan. You can see the full health and safety plan on the district website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Dominant Leechburg proving well-rounded

Leechburg’s offense is certainly prolific, but the Blue Devils have been playing some stellar “D.”. Fourth in this week’s TribHSSN Class A rankings, Leechburg shut out a third consecutive opponent Friday night with the 77-0 dominance of Springdale. It’s the first time Leechburg has blanked three in...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 16-18

It will be a festive weekend around the ‘Burgh, with celebrations of beer, music, the outdoors and diversity in the arts. Elton John brings his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” back to Pittsburgh for a show beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at PNC Park on the North Shore.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge School Board approves secretary’s retirement , hires new teachers

(Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge School Board met and approved high school attendance secretary Amy Sipes’s retirement at Wednesday night. Ambridge Middle School English Teacher Brenna Wandel resigned, and Jessica Seerbo resigned from Highland Elementary School. Brandie Johnson was hired to teach sixth grade at the middle school. Her salary was...
AMBRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2022: Neshannock runs past Western Beaver

Jonny Huff and Matthew Ioanilli each scored three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 48-20 victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Conference football Saturday. Huff ran for 82 yards and Ioanilli 80 for the Lancers (4-0, 1-0). Xander LeFebvre threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for two TDs for Western Beaver (3-1, 0-1).
NEW CASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe

Brody Evans threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Thomas Jefferson to a 31-21 victory over Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener Friday night. Aidan Whalen ran for 112 yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 3-1). Robert Fulton ran...
LATROBE, PA

