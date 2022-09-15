Read full article on original website
South Huntingdon church predates America, will mark 250th anniversary
In rural South Huntingdon, a large stone block under the roof eaves at Sewickley Presbyterian Church bears the date 1832. The stone marks when the building was constructed, and it was plenty long ago — but the church itself was already 60 years old by that time, formed just a few years before the United States of America.
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room
PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
News from North Allegheny schools
The North Allegheny School District among the districts organizing the North Pittsburgh College Fair from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 120 colleges, universities and trade schools will participate. High school students and their parents will have the chance to meet with representatives from each school to learn more about their campuses and academic programs.
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
Greensburg Salem School Board solicits proposals for facilities study
Greensburg Salem School Board took a first step this week toward a districtwide building feasibility study, voting 6-3 to seek proposals from prospective consultants. If one is approved, the consultant also could help manage the district’s capital projects over multiple years. Superintendent Ken Bissell noted it’s been at least...
Letter to the editor: Allegheny Valley church closings disheartening
Kudos to Bishop Larry J. Kulick and the Diocese of Greensburg for their leadership and commitment in reopening St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in New Kensington. The Diocese of Pittsburgh could learn a lot by following their example instead of closing five beautiful churches of the seven in the Guardian Angels Parish. The closings leave only two Pittsburgh Diocese Catholic churches in the Allegheny Valley.
Ligonier Highland Games return to Idlewild & SoakZone
A friendly disagreement about recipes led to the creation of a shortbread baking contest at the Ligonier Highland Games. The baking contest will be held for the fourth year, as the 63rd games take place Saturday at Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier Township. Gates open at 8 a.m., with the last event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Letter to the editor: CMU professor's words sad and classless
Regarding the article “Twitter removes CMU professor’s tweet wishing ‘excruciating pain’ for Queen Elizabeth II” (Sept. 8, TribLIVE): We live in such a graceless age. A human being with a family died. One would hope that when this person, who instructs our youth, dies and her supporters and their families pass away, that all their faults are not posted on social media, instead of the good they may have done.
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner, Hempfield’s Owen Dzurko
Claim to fame: In nine rounds this season, Aigner is averaging 35 strokes for Greensburg Central Catholic. She shot 35 on Friday as GCC avenged a loss to Mt. Pleasant with a 184-195 win at home. What has it been like playing for a dynasty program (seven straight WPIAL titles)?
KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy
New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 16-18
Opening ceremonies for the Penn Township Fall Festival will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Penn Township Municipal Park in Harrison City. The festival continues through the weekend, with Saturday highlights including a parade at 10:30 a.m. and Zambelli fireworks at 9:30 p.m. A community worship service will start things off Sunday at 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh Public Schools now recommending students wear masks in class
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has raised its community transmission level for COVID-19 from low to medium.As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools is now recommending students wear masks while in class, beginning on Friday. The change is in line with the district's health and safety plan. You can see the full health and safety plan on the district website at this link.
George Guido: Dominant Leechburg proving well-rounded
Leechburg’s offense is certainly prolific, but the Blue Devils have been playing some stellar “D.”. Fourth in this week’s TribHSSN Class A rankings, Leechburg shut out a third consecutive opponent Friday night with the 77-0 dominance of Springdale. It’s the first time Leechburg has blanked three in...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 16-18
It will be a festive weekend around the ‘Burgh, with celebrations of beer, music, the outdoors and diversity in the arts. Elton John brings his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” back to Pittsburgh for a show beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at PNC Park on the North Shore.
Apple 'n Arts Festival to mark 40th anniversary in October
At 7 years old, Casey Schraeder of Murrysville was already showing a keen eye for economics. “He was part of the baking contest at the Delmont Apple ’n Arts Festival, and he wanted to know why the adults got more money for winning than the kids,” said Schraeder’s grandmother Angela Warfsman.
Ambridge School Board approves secretary’s retirement , hires new teachers
(Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge School Board met and approved high school attendance secretary Amy Sipes’s retirement at Wednesday night. Ambridge Middle School English Teacher Brenna Wandel resigned, and Jessica Seerbo resigned from Highland Elementary School. Brandie Johnson was hired to teach sixth grade at the middle school. Her salary was...
High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2022: Neshannock runs past Western Beaver
Jonny Huff and Matthew Ioanilli each scored three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 48-20 victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Conference football Saturday. Huff ran for 82 yards and Ioanilli 80 for the Lancers (4-0, 1-0). Xander LeFebvre threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for two TDs for Western Beaver (3-1, 0-1).
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe
Brody Evans threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Thomas Jefferson to a 31-21 victory over Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener Friday night. Aidan Whalen ran for 112 yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 3-1). Robert Fulton ran...
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to host 2022 Pa. Aviation Conference on airport grounds
After four decades, the Aviation Council of Pennsylvania will hold its annual conference at an airport for the first time. The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will host the 42nd conference, which kicks off Sunday and concludes Tuesday. The Unity airport has hosted the conference previously, but not on airport grounds....
